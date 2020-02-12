With Mel Tucker to MSU, Jordon Simmons is excited to talk with coach Tucker
Michigan State has signed all of their commitments in the 2020 class but Jordon Simmons, a electric running back from Georgia. Simmons chose to wait on signing to see who the next coach at Michigan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news