With camp complete, Tucker turning focus to Northwestern

East Lansing, Mich. – Training camp is over, and Michigan State has turned its attention to the regular season, which begins a week from Friday with a conference road game at Northwestern on Sept. 3.

“I am confident that our preparation will put us at a point where we are ready to play,” football coach Mel Tucker said on Tuesday. “I don’t see why we wouldn't be ready and prepared to play, with all of the work that we put in during the out of season, spring ball. We’ll have 25 practices under our belt. We’ll be ready.”

Tucker is still being guarded the competition for the job of starting quarterback. Staff discussions later this week could push the competition toward a resolution. For now, Temple transfer Anthony Russo and sophomore Payton Thorne continue to compete for the keys to the Spartan offense.

“We’re going to talk about it a lot more this week,” Tucker said.

As for progress in other areas that were big questions marks in the spring, Tucker likes the growth Michigan State has made at both linebacker and corner.

At defensive back, the Spartans have been boosted the presence of transfers Ronald Williams Jr. (Alabama) and Chester Kimbrough (Florida). Michigan State is also getting strong play out true freshman Chuck Brantley.

“I feel pretty good about what we have, and we’re working to build depth in the secondary,” Tucker said. “We have guys that can cover. We need to continue to work our perimeter run (defense), but I feel good about the guys that we have back there. The newcomers are going to contribute. They are going to help us out quite a bit.”

Williams has impressed Tucker with both his length and work ethic.

“He knows how to practice and knows what the expectations are,” Tucker said. “He’s got the length, and he has some experience. He has the ball skills, and traits to be able to help us. I am really glad that he’s here. He’s a good football player and he’s getting better as we go.”

Tucker also feels more bullish about the state of the linebacker position than he did during the spring when lack of depth at linebacker was a glaring issue.

“We have more depth at linebacker right now, more than we had in the spring, a lot more,” Tucker said. “I see at least five guys that can play for us at the inside backer position. I feel good about that. Obviously, there is still competition there, but the competition has been healthy and has been good for us. We have depth, and I feel much better than I did in the spring.”

During Monday’s Meet the Spartans practice, redshirt freshman Cal Haladay took a lot of reps with the ones at linebacker.

“He’s a good football player, kind of a throwback guy,” Tucker said. “He doesn’t wear anything on his arms, and he doesn’t even tape his wrists. No pads on, no tape anywhere. He’s just old school, out there finding the ball. He’s a rugged cat out there, and I like him. He’s a good football player.”

Tucker estimates that 95 percent of his players have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the goal of having his team completely vaccinated in the near future.

“I feel good about where we are,” Tucker said.

Tucker was asked to provide a status update on freshman defensive end Alex Okelo, freshman safety Michael Gravely, and sophomore wide receiver Ricky White, each of whom has not been seen at practice during training camp.

Although he declined to provide a status update on those three players, Tucker did indicate that neither Gravely nor White are taking part in team activities at this time.