News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 16:16:34 -0500') }} football Edit

With Allen MSU getting 'red-zone beast' says HS coach

Tight end commitment Kameron Allen is a mismatch receiving threat in the red zone.
Tight end commitment Kameron Allen is a mismatch receiving threat in the red zone.
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

Big Ten linebackers beware, Michigan State tight end commitment Kameron Allen is a match-up nightmare says his high school Randy Jackson. “We are not a tight end offense,” said Jackson, the longtim...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}