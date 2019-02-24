ANN ARBOR - Tom Izzo felt Cassius Winston took too much of the blame when Michigan State lost twice to Michigan last year.



But when the No. 10-ranked Spartans defeated No. 7 Michigan, 77-70, Sunday at Crisler Center, the head coach made sure his junior guard received a major share of the credit.

Winston scored 27 points to go with eight assists and three turnovers. He went 7-of-13 from the field and 13-of-14 from the foul line.

“When it was all said and done, the guy who has been scrutinized the most by me and you, Cassius Winston, was unbelievable,” Izzo said. “We just kept the ball in his hands and that didn’t mean he was getting the shot. He made other players better and that’s what makes players great.”

Winston didn’t have a good day from long range, going 0-for-3 from beyond the arch, which is one of his specialties. But he made up for it with a terrific floor game, navigating the high screen aspects of MSU’s halfcourt offense. The Spartans turned the ball over only six times, and he was a major stabilizing force in making that happen.

Izzo revealed after the game that he made an executive decision recently in naming Winston a tri-captain. Injured junior Joshua Langford and senior Matt McQuaid are the other two. With Langford out for the season, the time was right for Winston to rise in rank. He lived up to his new stripes in this prove-your-manhood game.

Winston played all 40 minutes and never faltered with the ball or his defense.

“There was a lot riding on it, a lot of adrenalin going,” he said. “We’re playing for a championship.”

Winston had severe problems against Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson in a pair of losses last year, at both ends of the court. Simpson wanted to commit to the Spartans in high school, but Michigan State didn’t offer him a scholarship. Michigan State opted to go after Winston instead.

When Michigan State gained a commitment from Winston, Simpson committed to Michigan shortly thereafter, on the same day. Their development has been an interesting sideshow in the growth of these two Top 10 programs ever since.

On Sunday, Winston enjoyed the upper hand.

“I don’t get caught up in the personal stuff,” Winston said. “This is really a team win and that’s the best part of it.”

Simpson had plenty of good moments in this game, too. He scored 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting. But Michigan State was willing to play beneath Michigan’s ball screens and give Simpson room to shoot. Michigan’s offense is full of lethal offensive options. The Spartans decided that keeping Simpson from penetrating the line, in exchange for giving him some open looks from the perimeter, was the least lethal of the poisons available.

When asked in what areas he has improved since last year, Winston said: “I think defensively. I was better than last year, defensively, just not being a liability, being in the right spot, then just making plays and being there for my teammates.”

Simpson finished with only two assists.

“I thought our three keys were we had to defend the three,” Izzo said. “I think we did a pretty good job of it until the end. And not turn the ball over; and we did a phenomenal job of that, especially for us. And then not foul, and I don’t know how that ended up.

“We shot the ball pretty good and we moved it pretty good.”

Winston quarterbacked with poise and smart pace. Michigan State scaled back its transition speed a bit in this game, and then helped the Spartans cut back on turnovers, and keep Winston fresh enough to play all 40 minutes.

“I didn’t really feel it, getting tired, until the game was over and we were back in the locker room,” Winston said. “When I got to the locker room, I was like, oh wow. I’m tired. Walking back it, my legs were a little heavier.”

Winston couldn’t afford to feel it during the game.

“Guys are looking at me to be a leader, being vocal, trying to calm these guys down,” Winston said. “It was hostile tonight. There were a couple of times when (Matt) McQuaid went off the wall for a little stretch and we were like, ‘That’s okay, we know what you can do, we need you.’”

The Spartans needed Winston, too - especially on defense. Michigan rarely tried to attack Winston in one-on-one, clear-out situations with Simpson.

Winston played the angles and followed MSU’s changed-up defensive gameplan, which involved switching all players, one through five, when applicable. That means there were times when Winston switched and guarded Michigan’s 7-foot-1 center Jon Teske. Michigan rarely looked to take advantage of that matchup. Teske attempted only five shots.

Michigan State coaches told the Spartans to not switch as much in the second half as they did in the first half. But the new, switching defense was still in place, when needed.

By that time, Winston’s confidence was soaring in himself, and MSU’s team defense.

“Once you start seeing three of four possessions in a row when you just got the rebound and they take a bad shot, you’re like, ‘Okay, what we’re doing is working. We’re right here,’” Winston said. “And that’s what we continued to do. We played the percentages, we played the scouting report and the coaches do a great job on the scouting report.”

Michigan followers, who haven’t witnessed Winston at his best, might have been surprised by the Spartan point guard’s terrific performance, but Wolverine coach John Beilein was not.

“he just gets into these little areas, and then he has that floater game that very, very few players have. I mean it is an art to be able to go full-speed, and stop, and get it to go in. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen at it. You have to be all over him. If you impact him more with your ball screen coverage, you can take that away. For some reason, our impact wasn’t there, or he got by our impact.”

When asked if Winston didn’t have that component to his game last year, Beilein had to return to his educator roots.

“He’s had it, he missed some of those shot. I mean they won the Big Ten Championship last year. Right? They were like a No. 2 seed. They were rated above us. He had a tremendous year. We only played him twice and maybe he had an off game and that’s all there is to it. They were really good last year and they are really good this year, and so are we.”

Many observers weren’t sure that this year’s Spartans were still in that championship level, with Nick Ward out indefinitely, joining Joshua Langford on the sideline. But this win will strengthen the Spartans’ case for top seed consideration, if Michigan State can follow up.

“A lot of people are going to doubt us, a lot of people are going to count us out,” Winston said. “We will go in with that mindset that it’s us against the world and it just gives us more reason to stick together.”