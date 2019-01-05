SpartanMag.com

No. 8 Michigan State pulled out a critical Big Ten road victory at No. 14 Ohio State with help from an inspired second-half performance by junior point guard Cassius Winston, who scored 25 points and added five assists in an 86-76 road victory.

Ohioan Nick Ward scored 21 points and added eight rebounds with three blocks in a return to his home state where he starred at Columbus-area powerhouse Gahanna Lincoln.

Kyle Ahrens, another Ohioan whose younger brother is a freshman at Ohio State, scored nine points on 4 of 6 shooting while starting in place of injured guard Josh Langford. Ahrens contributed several critical second-half hustle plays down the stretch, including a driving dunk after an offensive rebound.

“This was a big game for him,” Spartan coach Tom Izzo said. “Not only is he an Ohio kid, he has a brother playing on the other team. It meant a lot to him … that dunk and that offensive rebound might have two of the biggest plays of the game.”

Senior guard Matt McQuaid had 12 points and six rebounds in the win.

The Buckeyes had no answer for the inside-out duo of Winston and Ward.

“(Cassius) and Nick are our two best players, now that Josh is out,” Izzo said. “They are supposed to play their best on the road and today my two guys did.”

Michigan State suffered its first loss of Big Ten play at Ohio State a year ago before winning a Big Ten regular season championship. Saturday’s win in Columbus was a key milestone for a team playing without one of its leading scorers and best perimeter defenders in Langford.

“Going on the road in the Big Ten is different than going on the road to Louisville and Florida,” said Izzo, whose team won at Florida and fell to Louisville during non-conference play. “I think that the fact that we’ve been on the road in some pretty tough places helped this team.”

Michigan State played without Langford for the second consecutive game. And the Spartans will likely be without Langford when they play Purdue at home on Tuesday.

“The future is a lot brighter than it was,” Izzo said. “It’s not a stress fracture because its not in that area. It doesn’t seem to be a break … In the next week or two we should have a clearer idea of whether he responds to the treatment.”

Michigan State shot 76.5 percent in the second half, while outscoring the Buckeyes 50-34 after halftime. The Spartans made 22 of 26 free throws in the second half.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann cited defensive errors for fueling Michigan State's second-half surge.

"We’re not there yet," Holtmann said. "You let a team shoot 76 percent on your home floor and score 50 points, then you have a long ways to go. I think that’s a fact for us."

Michigan State hasn’t lost since Nov. 27.



With its win over Ohio State, Michigan State remains undefeated in Big Ten play. The Spartans are one of three unbeaten Big Ten teams along with Michigan (14-0, 3-0) and Indiana (12-2, 3-0).

Ohio State led 43-36 at halftime, boosted by a late 3-pointer from Duane Washington Jr. and another from Kaleb Wesson with 13 seconds left in the half.

“Right before the half was inexcusable,” said Izzo. “We give up a three, give up a lay-up, throw the ball away … We’ve played enough of last year’s film that they should know better.”

Winston scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half.

“He just played so much smoother (than the first half),” Izzo said.

The second half was tied six times before the Spartans took the lead on a Ward foul shot, and a layup by Kenny Goins put them up by three with 3:28 left.

An Ahrens put-back at the 2:35 mark, a turnover by Ohio State’s Keyshawn Woods and a pair of Aaron Henry foul shots all but sealed it for Michigan State. Ohio State got to within six points twice in the last minute but couldn’t get closer.

Ohio State sophomore Kaleb Wesson scored 25 points despite being in second-half foul trouble, and Luther Muhammed had 12 for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who saw a six game winning streak snapped.



