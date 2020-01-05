EAST LANSING - After No. 14 Michigan State’s impressive victory over a young but very talented Illinois team on Thursday night, the question of progress came up during the postgame press conference.



Progress, in terms of where are the Spartans now, where should they be and where can they go after 14 games into the season.

MSU head coach Tom Izzo was clear then and reiterated that clarity after practice on Friday - the Spartans are definitely still a work in progress.

That work and that progress will be gauged again at 1:30 p.m. (CBS) on Sunday at the Breslin Center when the Spartans (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) play host to rival and No. 12 Michigan (10-3, 1-1).the national stage.

“I think this will be a good test for us and a good chance to see how we react, how we respond,’’ Izzo said. “I’m telling you though, we’re still in the real early stages of the growing process. I hoped that some of this would have been (worked out) a month ago but for various reasons it wasn’t and now the key is that we can build to have a chance to win a league championship. They say you’ve got to win a lot of your home games and try and split on the road. So we’ve got home games right now that we have to find a way to win.

“We’re just building right now but we’ve got a long way to go.’’

In a game whose outcome will be determined as much by individual matchups as it will by team play, the most watched and strategized matchup will center on each team’s point guard.

MSU will start senior All-American and projected Big Ten Play of the Year Cassius Winston, while the Wolverines will counter with an All-Big Ten candidate of their own in senior Zavier Simpson.

Winston, who scored a team-high 21 points in MSU’s win over the Illini, leads MSU into battle averaging 17.8 points and 6.1 assists per game, while Simpson, who is averaging 11.2 points a game, has established himself as one of the premier assist men in the nation, leading the conference and ranking No. 2 in the nation at 8.9 assist per game.

"If I play well, there's a good chance that my team has the best chance to win," said Winston, who led MSU’s three-game sweep over U-M last season. "If he plays well, his team has the best chance to win. It almost looks like a one-on-one matchup, but it's just us doing what's best for our team.’’

While many think the Winston-Simpson matchup will cancel itself out in terms production for each team, first-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard has seen enough of Winston to ask for help from anywhere he can get it in an effort to slow Winston down.

"You know what? I need to be asking you (media) for that answer," said Howard, whose team jumped into the national spotlight after wins over highly-ranked North Carolina and Gonzaga teams at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in November. "Give me that answer on how we can stop Cassius Winston.

“He’s a very elite player. Smart point guard. Very good on ball screens, on reading actions. He has a great patience, a great pace to his game.”

Of course, Izzo could be asking the same question about a lineup that has a proven top scorer of its own in 7-foot-1 senior center Jon Teske, who leads the Wolverines in points (14.4 ppg), rebounds (8.4 rpg) and blocks (2 bpg).

Teske is a legitimate player of the year candidate in his own right and MSU may look to get a repeat performance from sophomore forward Marcus Bingham, whose 12 rebounds and five blocks against the Illini helped MSU contain Illinois big man and leading scorer Kofi Cockburn in the Spartans’ 20-point win.

The Spartans, who are 19-8 at Breslin against U-M, have won eight of their last 11 meetings with Michigan, will be looking for the continued improved contributions of sophomore guard Foster Loyer and freshman guard Rocket Watts.

Loyer and Watts are showing more and more, in little spurts, that they can be depended upon to keep MSU’s backcourt play afloat when Winston needs to spend time on the bench for rest or due to foul trouble.

Loyer and Watts, who combined to score 13 points and hand out three assists against Illinois, enter Sunday with a combined average of 11.3 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Aiding Winston in MSU’s pursuit to make it four in a row over their rival will be junior forward Xavier Tillman, who provided 19 points and seven rebounds in Thursday’s win.

Tillman enters Sunday averaging 13.5 and 9.7 rebounds per contest.

Additionally, the Spartans will be looking for big outings from sophomore wing Aaron Henry, who’s averaging 10.5 points a game, and sophomore wing Gabe Brown, who could become a wildcard contributor in this matchup with his 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds a contest.

After Teske and Simpson, the Wolverines feature a few more capable weapons, despite the fact that junior forward and 3-point specialist Isaiah Livers, who is averaging 13.6 points a game, is questionable because of a groin injury.

That means that U-M will be looking for more from three other contributors, in junior guard Eli Brooks, freshman forward Franz Wagner and sophomore guard David DeJulius.

Brooks is third on the team at 11.5 points per game, while Wagner is adding 8.2 points and DeJulius is contributing 7.9.

Former East Lansing standout Brandon Johns in his second season in Ann Arbor, has been coming off the bench to add 4.3 points and 4.5 boards a game, while playing nearly 15 minutes a game for the Wolverines.

“In their wins, they’re shooting it really well and in their losses, they haven’t shot it as well,’’ Izzo said. “But they’ve been a very solid defensive team (and) they’re not turning the ball over a lot.

UM ranks second in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage at nearly 39 percent and is third in the conference in 3-pointers made at 8.9 per game.

MSU should have the advantage inside though, especially in the rebounding department. The Spartans will carry a plus 10.6 rebound margin into the game against U-M’s plus 2.5.

While the numbers and who has the advantage statistically can be debated in a lengthy exchange, Tillman understands that this is a rivalry game and all expectations go out the window.

“It’s a historic rivalry,’’ Tillman said. “In my opinion, one of the best rivalries in the country but it’s the nitty gritty and this is where we can kind of get bragging rights in the state as to who’s the best team.’’