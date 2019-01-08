EAST LANSING - Tested for a second straight game, No. 6-ranked Michigan State led big at halftime, withstood a Purdue charge, and then pulled away for a 77-59 victory over the Boilermakers, Tuesday at Breslin Center.

Junior point guard Cassius Winston provided 23 hard-fought points to go with five assists, six rebounds and five turnovers as Michigan State out-scored Purdue 25-11 in the final 12 minutes to improve to 14-2 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten. Purdue fell to 9-6.

Matt McQuaid had nine points, on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and was the primary defender on National Player of the Year candidate Carsen Edwards, who was held to a season-low 11 points on a season-worst 3-of-16 shooting.

Nick Ward endured second-half foul trouble to score 16 points to go with nine rebounds.

Xavier Tillman had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.

“It was a war,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “Gene Keady would have been proud. It was a tough, physical battle and I didn’t think we did a very good job in the first half, for the second game in a row. But we had some guys play at an incredible level. Cassius, again, had to play too many minutes with the way we try to run."

MSU took a 14-point lead at 50-36 on a Winston 3-pointer. But Purdue went on a 12-2 run to cut it to 52-48 on an Edwards 3-pointer off the fastbreak with 11:29 left.

But MSU stretched it back to 64-53 with 6:47 to go on a Ward tip-in.

“They punched us in the mouth early, and we came back," McQuaid said. "Then they cut it again in the second half and we had to stay composed, come together and get a lot of stops and keep pushing the break and we started to get Nick more involved and Cassius was doing his thing on the break”

Purdue seemed to be a hot Edwards away from putting the Spartans on upset watch, but he never found his range.

“McQuaid was unbelievable," Izzo said. "We guarded him (Edwards) the way we wanted to. We ran him off screens. We had our bigs help out. That kid’s a hell of a player. And Aaron Henry also did a good job on him when Matt got in foul trouble.”

“They made me work for everything,” Winston said of Purdue’s full-court defense, headed up by 6-foot-6 Nojel Eastern. “He (Eastern) is a big guy, and it was physical.”

Said Purdue coach Matt Painter: “I thought from an individual standpoint, he (Winston) was the different tonight for them. He’s crafty in breaking you down.”

Michigan State out-rebounded Purdue 47-34 and used second-chance points to gain a double-digit lead midway through the game.

“They were so much quicker to the basketball than us when it got loose,” Painter said.k “We had some good defensive stops but what does it mean if you can’t get the rebound?”

Michigan State will play at Penn State (7-8) on Sunday.

More to come on SpartanMag.com.