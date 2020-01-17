News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-17 20:18:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Winston sets assist record, MSU rebounds with win over Badgers

Cassius Winston scored just six points on a night he set the Big Ten assist record in a 67-55 win over Wisconsin.
Cassius Winston scored just six points on a night he set the Big Ten assist record in a 67-55 win over Wisconsin.
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

EAST LANSING – One game after taking it on the chin at Purdue, Michigan State (14-4, 6-1) bounced back with a 67-55 home victory against a red-hot Wisconsin (11-7, 4-3) team that had won six of its...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}