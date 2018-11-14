EAST LANSING — With Nick Ward sidelined and Michigan State going cold on offense, Cassius Winston was the obvious choice to thaw the problems - and the junior point guard delivered.





Winston scored 14 of his 23 points in the opening minutes of the second half, bouncing back from a rough start to help No. 11 Michigan State beat Louisiana-Monroe 80-59 on Wednesday night.





Michigan State led just 33-29 in the final seconds of the first half. But Winston foreshadowed a better second half with a driving lay-up at the halftime buzzer.





Winston, the Big Ten’s top marksman from 3-point range last year, was 0-for-5 from deep in the first half of this game.





But he nailed three 3-pointers on three straight possessions early in the second half, pushing a 42-33 lead to 51-35 with 16:40 to play. Michigan State (2-1) was in control the rest of the way.





The point guard said he had to be aggressive because “we were struggling to get points on the board.” Michigan State made just 28 percent of its shots overall in the first half and was even worse on 3-pointers, connecting on 2 of 19.

“I didn’t let the first half affect my confidence,” Winston said.





Overall, Winston was 9 of 22 from the field, including 3 of 10 on 3-pointers. With Ward out and Josh Langford in foul trouble early in the second half, Winston rose to the forefront.

"I wouldn't say I put them on my back, but I just had to step up a little bit," Winston said. "The team needed me a little bit more and I tried to make some winning plays for us."





The Spartans lost Ward midway through the first half with a sprained right ankle.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Izzo said of the ankle injury.

Winston’s hot streak didn’t save Michigan State from a mediocre shooting night, overall. Michigan State shot 54 percent as a team in the second half but shot just 40 percent for the game.

Joshua Langford scored 16 points (7-of-15 shooting) while Xavier Tillman (4-of5) had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Spartans.

Louisiana-Monroe’s Javien Williams had 25 points.

“Many times on the floor, his quickness bothered Michigan State, no matter who was guarding him,” ULM coach Keith Richard said of Williams a 6-foot-4 junior college transfer who led his juco team’s conference in scoring last year.

Shifty 6-foot-2 point guard Michael Ertel added 20 points for the Warhawks (2-2) on 7-of-14 shooting.

“He was a really, really good player,” Winston said of Ertel. "He could put it on the floor, could find his spots, get to his shots."

Louisiana-Monroe was without Daishon Smith, who averages 17 points, for the second straight game because of a hamstring injury.

“We played without one of our better guards,” Richard said.





BIG PICTURE





Louisiana-Monroe: Leading the 11th-ranked team on its home court — as the Warhawks did in the first half for 1:27 — will be something they can look back on with pride.

“Our team played good in the first half,” Richard said. “Really competed well. To hang with them for 20 minutes is a really good feather in our cap.”

Michigan State: The Spartans hope Ward’s injury proves to be little more than a scare.

“They need him,” Richard said. “With him inside and the 3-point shooting and the push, they’ve got a chance to be an elite team this year.”

The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging 17 points, ranking second, and a team-high 7.5 rebounds. He returned to school for his junior season after initially putting his name in the NBA draft.

HE’S OUT

Louisiana-Monroe forward Tyree White was ejected midway through the second half due to undercutting MSU’s Kenny Goins during a battle for a rebound. Izzo said he didn’t agree with the decision and asked for them not to eject White, “but they have to,” Izzo said.

“I don’t know how little guys are going to box out big guys,” Izzo said. “I’m just worried that’s going to happen to someone in a big game when it’s unintentional.

“We need to get more basketball people on the rules committee.”

White will have to sit out the team’s next game.





SHOOTING WOES





Michigan State freshman Foster Loyer made two shots and missed two 3-pointers, sailing them over the rim. One of those shots was an airball. The other barely grazed the back of the rim.





“I have never missed two like that,” he said.





Loyer, last year’s Mr. Basketball in the state of Michigan, played 11 minutes. He was 2-of-4 from the field with one assist and one turnover, which was returned for a lay-up.





UP NEXT

Louisiana-Monroe gets some time to prepare for its next game on Nov. 23 at Tennessee Tech.

Michigan State hosts Tennessee Tech on Sunday night.





(The Associated Press contributed to this report).