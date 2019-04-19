EAST LANSING - With more college dreams to pursue, Michigan State All-America point guard Cassius Winston announced Friday he will return for his senior year with the Spartans.

“Playing in the NBA has always been my dream, but I have other dreams as well,” Winston said in a statement released by the university.

Winston was named Big Ten Player of the Year as a junior, helping the Spartans win the Big Ten regular season championship and Big Ten Tournament championship, as well as the NCAA Tournament East Regional championship and the program’s 10th berth in the Final Four.

“This was an incredible season with an amazing group of teammates, but I believe there is still more to accomplish,” Winston said.

Winston was a consensus second-team All-American, earning first-team honors from The Sporting News and the Associated Press. He was named Most Outstanding Player of both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament East Regional.

“Cassius and I had some great talks after the season,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “Our relationship has grown throughout his career, and this process has only taken it to another level. I was in full support of Cassius entering his name in the NBA Draft process, because I know that’s his dream. But I’ve come to understand that he also has some other dreams.

“Since the Final Four, he’s been talking about the goals he has both for himself and the team. Cassius is an unbelievably smart player, so he knows that there are no guarantees. But he’s willing to work to improve and better himself and his team for next year and beyond.”

Winston averaged 18.8 points per game and set a Big Ten single-season record with 291 assists.

“From the moment the season ended, I started thinking about what else I could do and how I could improve, to help us reach the goals we want to reach,” Winston said. “It was surreal to be compared to some of the all-time great Spartans during the tournament because in my mind I still have something left to prove. Those goals will motivate me throughout the offseason. It will always be my goal to play in the NBA, but that’s a dream that can wait a year. I look forward to improving as a player, and continuing to get stronger. I know my teammates are equally committed to improving and I can’t wait for what our future holds.”

Said Izzo: “As a coach, the ultimate goal is to get to watch a player live his dreams. So if Cassius dreams of becoming one of the best players in Spartan basketball history and leaving a legacy, I look forward to doing everything I can to help him make that a reality.”