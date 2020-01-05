Winston nets career high, MSU rips Michigan, 87-69
EAST LANSING - in the latest in-state showdown between Big Ten powers Michigan and Michigan State, Cassius Winston provided most of the show.
The senior guard scored a career-high 32 points, in leading No. 14 Michigan State to an 87-69 victory over No. 12 Michigan at the Breslin Center.
Michigan State improved to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan, playing without second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers, fell to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.
“It was one of the greater performances this building has seen,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who also said the Michigan State crowd matched Winston's effort with one of the loudest atmospheres he can remember at the building.
“Even I was sitting there and saying, ‘Wow,’” Izzo said. “And that was during the game. I can’t say enough about the crowd.
“A couple of times, they really got going and then we gave up a play or they would have raised the roof.”
Winston knifed through Michigan’s defense off the dribble for buckets at the rim, medium range, and pulled up from deep any time he had a window and the feel. His muscle floater with 5:56 left helped turn back a brief Michigan run, and gave the Spartans a 75-63 lead. The Spartans controlled things the rest of the way.
“Cassius is superb,” said Michigan coach Juwan Howard. “Phenomenal player. He does an excellent job of reading whatever defense you throw at him. He’s just elite level. It’s that simple.”
Winston was 11-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. He added nine assists against two turnovers.
Junior center Xavier Tillman scored 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting and had a game-high 11 rebounds.
“Xavier Tillman is getting better and better and better,” Izzo said. “He is improving a lot like Draymond Green did his junior year. He is making strides. He is getting more aggressive with the ball, getting to the line 14 times, shooting it well, he hit a 3-pointer and had another one half-way down. He is getting more comfortable with the ball.”
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
The Spartans shot 7-of-15 from 3-point range and 52.8 percent overall. Michigan State out-rebounded Michigan, 43-34.
Playing without Livers, Michigan found some success inside through the first two-thirds of the game as center John Teske scored a team-high 15 points. He was 6-of-12 from the field as the new-look Wolverines sent more of their offense through the low post than was the case in the John Beilein era. Back-up center Austin Davis scored a helpful 7 points for the Wolverines.
Senior point guard Zavier Simpson played his tail off for the Wolverines, scoring 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting. He added eight assists and five rebounds but couldn’t will the Wolverines to keep up with Winston’s display.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Michigan State opened a 67-51 lead with 12:13 to play and appeared to be on its way to complete dominance. But Michigan answered with a 7-0, aided by four free throws, two of which were awarded after an Izzo technical foul. Michigan kept the lead under 13 points until the last 3:30.
Freshman guard Rocket Watts hit two 3-pointers in the final 1:05 to expand the lead late. Watts finished with 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Aaron Henry, Gabe Brown and Malik Hall each scored 6 points for Michigan State.
“Everybody did something,” Izzo said. “Gabe hit some shots. Rocket hit some shots. I was happy for Rocket Watts. I told him it’s funny how things work out when you work on something.”
Michigan State held Michigan to 5-of-23 from 3-point range. Freshman Franz Wagner was 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, but everyone else shot with varying degrees of coldness.
“We wanted to take away their 3-pointers,” Izzo said. “Give Teske credit. He went to work on us in there. I didn’t like the way we covered him at times. We made some adjustments and we were a little better in the second half, but we didn’t give up the wide-open 3s.”
Winston scored or assisted on seven straight field goals as Michigan State extended a 46-36 lead to 64-49.
That included a pair of 3-pointers (55-42 and 58-45) and an alley-oop pass to Tillman for a dunk (50-38).
GETTING TECHNICAL
After Winston’s fastbreak lay-up made it 64-49, Michigan State’s Julius Randle blocked Davis’ transition lay-up attempt at the rim. No foul was called and Howard walked several feet onto the court to protest.
Howard was called for a technical foul, which ended a fastbreak opportunity for Michigan State, nullifying a Winston 3-pointer at the other end after the whistle.
“That’s pretty good coaching,” Winston said with a smile after the game.
Winston made one of two technical foul shots to give Michigan State a 65-49 lead.
“I’m going to back up my team for all 40 minutes of a basketball game,” Howard said. “Unfortunately, on that possession, I had seen enough. I saw a lot of contact. I saw a lot of contact when one of our bigs went up and got bumped. To me, I got a little beside myself. But I’m an emotional guy. I’m going to always fight for my players.”
IZZO'S TECHNICAL
With Michigan State leading 67-51, Michigan's David DeJulius drove to the basket against back-up guard Foster Loyer. Loyer was called for a foul. Izzo argued the call during a TV time out and was slapped with a technical foul.
DeJulius hit both free throws and Wagner made the technical foul shots. On Michigan's next possession, Wagner hit a 3-pointer, capping a 7-0 run which cut the lead to 67-58 and delayed the blowout.
"I think neither Juwan or I were happy with some things," Izzo said. "I probably deserved it but not totally. But it wasn't for going out of the box but for explaining that I didn't like the call. He didn't like the way I explained it."
Izzo’s Spartans have improved during Christmas break and the New Year, in jumping out to a 4-0 record in Big Ten play.
“I warned them (MSU’s players) about is now everybody will be coming back to school, everybody will be hugging and kissing everybody,” Izzo said. “We have won four games, three at home and one against Northwestern, they are at the bottom of the league. What I’m worried about is do we keep getting better?”
Winston, as well as he played, will remain one of Izzo's targets.
“You knew he was going to get a lot of attention today," Izzo said. "I take my hat off to him, until tomorrow and we get back to dog-eat-dog.”
More post-game coverage and analysis to come here at SpartanMag.com, including the V-Cast.