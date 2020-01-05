EAST LANSING - in the latest in-state showdown between Big Ten powers Michigan and Michigan State, Cassius Winston provided most of the show.

The senior guard scored a career-high 32 points, in leading No. 14 Michigan State to an 87-69 victory over No. 12 Michigan at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State improved to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan, playing without second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers, fell to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

“It was one of the greater performances this building has seen,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who also said the Michigan State crowd matched Winston's effort with one of the loudest atmospheres he can remember at the building.

“Even I was sitting there and saying, ‘Wow,’” Izzo said. “And that was during the game. I can’t say enough about the crowd.

“A couple of times, they really got going and then we gave up a play or they would have raised the roof.”

Winston knifed through Michigan’s defense off the dribble for buckets at the rim, medium range, and pulled up from deep any time he had a window and the feel. His muscle floater with 5:56 left helped turn back a brief Michigan run, and gave the Spartans a 75-63 lead. The Spartans controlled things the rest of the way.

“Cassius is superb,” said Michigan coach Juwan Howard. “Phenomenal player. He does an excellent job of reading whatever defense you throw at him. He’s just elite level. It’s that simple.”

Winston was 11-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. He added nine assists against two turnovers.

Junior center Xavier Tillman scored 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting and had a game-high 11 rebounds.

“Xavier Tillman is getting better and better and better,” Izzo said. “He is improving a lot like Draymond Green did his junior year. He is making strides. He is getting more aggressive with the ball, getting to the line 14 times, shooting it well, he hit a 3-pointer and had another one half-way down. He is getting more comfortable with the ball.”