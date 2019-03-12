EAST LANSING - Five Spartans earned all-conference recognition on Monday, and Michigan State junior guard Cassius Winston was named Big Ten Player of the Year by the conference’s media and coaches.

Winston was also unanimously voted to the All-Big Ten First Team.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward, a junior, was named third-team All-Big Ten by media and coaches.

Senior forward Kenny Goins and senior guard Matt McQuaid were named honorable mention All-Big Ten by media and coaches.

McQuaid was named to the All-Defensive Team and sophomore Xavier Tillman was named the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Also on Monday, Winston was named first-team All-America by The Sporting News, joining Duke’s Zion Williamson, Tennessee’s Grant Williams, Duke’s R.J. Barrett and Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura.

"I'm thrilled for all of our players," head coach Tom Izzo said in a released statement. "For Cassius to be recognized by both the coaches and the media is a real testament to the type of season he had and I am really happy for him. It's great that Nick was recognized for his tremendous season and I'm really happy for two of our veterans, Kenny and Matt, getting recognized for the first time in their careers after the hard work they put in over the years."

Winston is averaging 19.0 points, 7.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from 3-point land.

He ranks fourth in the Big Ten Conference in scoring, while also leading the league and ranking No. 3 in the country, in assists per game.

Winston has scored at least 20 points 17 times this year, has six double-doubles in points and assists, has handed out at least 10 assists seven times and has dished out at least six in 25 games.

"It's really a blessing," Winston said. "This is a great honor after all of the hard work that goes into the season and it just means a lot to me. I've got great teammates around me who have supported me and helped to make me the player that I am today. The Big Ten is one of the best conferences in the country and there a lot of great players in this league so that makes it even more special."

Winston is the ninth player from Michigan State to be named Player of the Year and the first since Denzel Valentine in 2016.

He is the only player in the country averaging at least 18.0 points per game, 7.0 assists per game and connecting on at least 40.0 percent of his 3-point attempts this season.

Since 1992-93, Winston is one of only 18 Division I college basketball players to average at least 18.0 points and 7.0 assists per game, including one of three players this year (Ja Morant of Murray State and Colbey Ross of Pepperdine). Among that group of 18 players, which includes Denzel Valentine during the 2015-16 season, Winston is one of just six from a Power Six Conference.

In addition, Winston was one of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honorees.