WASHINGTON D.C. - Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston faced two the nation’s best defensive point guards in back-to-back games in the East Regional in victories over SEC Champion LSU and ACC Tournament Champion Duke.

Both Duke’s Tre Jones, a freshman, and LSU’s Tremont Waters, a sophomore, are considered by many NBA Draft analysts to be better pro prospects than Winston. It is unlikely, however, that any point guard at the college level is as effective as Winston at running a team, facilitating, and scoring.

“I thought Winston was a difference-maker,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewksi said after Michigan State’s 68-67 victory over Duke in the East Regional Final . “Whenever we did get a three or four-point lead or it was close, he made big plays, either scoring or assisting.

"He's the best guard we've played against.”



Winston netted 20 points to lead Michigan State in scoring, while leading the Spartans with 10 assists against Duke. His exceptional play against Duke, along with similar efforts in Michigan State’s three previous NCAA Tournament games earned him Most Outstanding Player recognition in the East Regional.

Along the way, Winston cemented his legacy as a rare leader. In so doing, he gained the admiration of the game’s all-time great point guards Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

“He is one of the greatest leaders in the history of Spartan basketball,” Magic said. “You have to have great leadership if you are going to advance to the Final Four and Michigan State has one of the best, if not the best in college basketball.”

Winston is one of just three Michigan State players to score 20 points with 10 assists in NCAA Tournament game along with Magic and Draymond Green. Winston is the first player in college basketball since Deron Williams (Illinois) in 2005 to reach 20 points and 10 assists in an Elite Eight.

With his eight assists against LSU in the Sweet 16, Winston broke Mateen Cleaves’ record for assists in a single-season by a Big Ten player. Cleaves surpassed Johnson for the Big Ten single-season assist record as a junior in 1999, while leading the Spartans to first Final Four of the Izzo era. With his 10-assist game against the Blue Devils, Winston is now 10 shy of 300 assists on the season.

Krzyzewksi describes Winston as an extension of Izzo on the floor, which is a rare trait for collegiate point guards.

“He's able to run what Tom is thinking in real time and feel the game and that's one of the biggest gifts a player can give a coach,” Krzyzewksi said. “And he has that as well, probably as well as anyone in the country.”

For Winston, beating Duke was personal. Both he and his teammates respect the Duke program and the accomplishments of its Hall of Fame coach, but all of the Spartans were motivated by the narrative that Krzyzewksi is a better coach than Izzo.

“They kept throwing that number out,” said Winston, referencing Tom Izzo’s 1-11 record in head-to-head match-ups with Krzyzewki. “And we got tired of it. We’ve got a Hall of Fame coach too. We have a great coach too, and he deserves that win against that team too. It’s amazing.”

Duke unleashed Tre Jones, an elite defender, on Winston with the intent of limiting his effectiveness and wearing him out. That strategy did not deter the Spartan junior from scoring or getting the ball to teammates in good position to score.

“With Winston, you have a player that can make the right play at the right time and he has tremendous poise,” Krzyzewksi said. “And Tre was playing crazy on him, how hard. And I was impressed just with how well he was able to not just handle the pressure but still run his team. He had as good a performance as any player has had against us. And in going forward, with the system that they have, the defense they play, the rebounding and him they have a heck of a chance to win it all.”

Winston’s poise was on display in the final minutes of the first half. Duke had just reeled off a 12-0 run to take a nine-point lead, 30-21, on an RJ Barrett 3-pointer with 5:22 left in the first half. Facing a near double-digit deficit, Winston ignited a 13-0 run with a pair of pull-up jumpers. Winston accounted for eight points in waning minutes of the first half and assisted on each of Michigan State’s other field goals during that stretch.

“We needed life and I didn’t want to let them get carried away, so I did that in the first half,” Winston said.

Winston thrived against Duke because he didn’t try to do too much. He stuck to the game plan, played within the structure of the offense and led his team to victory. Winston did much of the heavy lifting, but he had plenty of help from his teammates. And the sum of Michigan State’s parts proved better than the impressive collection of NBA lottery picks the Spartans were playing against.

“We were a faster team,” Winston said. “We maybe were a smarter team tonight. We executed our game plan in the best way. Like I said, they were a good team too. It was a battle the whole night. And at the end we made some winning plays. That's what it's all about at this point of the year.”











