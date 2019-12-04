EAST LANSING - Duke’s pressure defense created a difficult night for Cassius Winston and the Spartan backcourt during the Blue Devils’ 87-75 victory over Michigan State on Tuesday at Breslin Center.

Duke contested passing lanes, interrupted dribble hand-offs, got out on the few shooters Michigan State has, and created obstacles for Winston. At times when Michigan State players had what looked like open avenues to the rim, energetic Duke players would arrive to alter and block shots. Duke finished with 11 blocks.

Winston was held to 4-of-14 shooting and found room to go just 1-of-3 from 3-point range. His lone 3-pointer was launched hurriedly in transition from beyond NBA 3-point range. That shot cut a double-digit Duke lead to 46-38 with 17:30 to play and ignited a sold out crowd that was hungry to explode. But Winston would find few more opportunities the rest of the night, and his backcourt teammates failed to complement his efforts.

“They (Duke) were just playing harder than us,” Winston said. “We have to figure out a way to bring that energy for 40 minutes. I think they were the tougher team tonight. They played like they wanted it more.

“They did a good job of being active, being everywhere on the floor. We pushed at them a lot. They had pretty good conditioning. They didn’t get tired. We made some plays sometimes but we couldn’t get the stops we needed.”

Winston didn't find shooting windows in the medium range.

His only two field goals in the first half were semi-spectacular. After a time out, he finished a great stop-and-go dribble with a driving scoop lay-up to cut Duke’s lead to 11-9.

Later, he drove coast-to-coast against full-court pressure for an and-one lay-up. The free throw cut Duke’s lead to 36-23, but Winston could only do so much.

He was asked by a reporter if he felt tired during the game.

“Not really tired,” Winston said. “It’s just a little tough right now getting space, space to create. They were doing a good job of funneling me. Everywhere you go, you kind of see two people. It’s one of those situations, but once guys hit shots, once that happens, it frees everything up. (It’s) just learning how to play with each other.”

Freshman Rocket Watts and sophomores Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown need to make defenses pay for collapsing too hard on Winston. Winston also needs a stretch four to help space things out the way Kenny Goins did last year.

At this time last season, Kenny Goins hadn’t fully become Kenny Goins. And Matt McQuaid was still a streak shooter, trying to become a pure shooter. McQuaid eventually made that transition. And Goins became one of the best stretch fours of the Izzo era.

But right now, there is no one to play backcourt Robin to Winston’s Batman.

“Last year it was different because if you do that (funnel defensive help toward Winston), guys like Kenny could hit a shot,” Winston said. “Once guys get a feel, get their confidence going, if you funnel me and I throw it back, you’re wide open so you just have to hit the shot and once you hit enough of them, they kind of got to change the way they play, and then they have to worry about the other guy.

“So I’m not really worried about it. Just getting guys in position to be successful. If two people are guarding me then they’re playing three on four, so you’ve got reads, you’ve got options. That just comes with time, learning each other.”