Winston says it's been hard finding space to create
EAST LANSING - Duke’s pressure defense created a difficult night for Cassius Winston and the Spartan backcourt during the Blue Devils’ 87-75 victory over Michigan State on Tuesday at Breslin Center.
Duke contested passing lanes, interrupted dribble hand-offs, got out on the few shooters Michigan State has, and created obstacles for Winston. At times when Michigan State players had what looked like open avenues to the rim, energetic Duke players would arrive to alter and block shots. Duke finished with 11 blocks.
Winston was held to 4-of-14 shooting and found room to go just 1-of-3 from 3-point range. His lone 3-pointer was launched hurriedly in transition from beyond NBA 3-point range. That shot cut a double-digit Duke lead to 46-38 with 17:30 to play and ignited a sold out crowd that was hungry to explode. But Winston would find few more opportunities the rest of the night, and his backcourt teammates failed to complement his efforts.
“They (Duke) were just playing harder than us,” Winston said. “We have to figure out a way to bring that energy for 40 minutes. I think they were the tougher team tonight. They played like they wanted it more.
“They did a good job of being active, being everywhere on the floor. We pushed at them a lot. They had pretty good conditioning. They didn’t get tired. We made some plays sometimes but we couldn’t get the stops we needed.”
Winston didn't find shooting windows in the medium range.
His only two field goals in the first half were semi-spectacular. After a time out, he finished a great stop-and-go dribble with a driving scoop lay-up to cut Duke’s lead to 11-9.
Later, he drove coast-to-coast against full-court pressure for an and-one lay-up. The free throw cut Duke’s lead to 36-23, but Winston could only do so much.
He was asked by a reporter if he felt tired during the game.
“Not really tired,” Winston said. “It’s just a little tough right now getting space, space to create. They were doing a good job of funneling me. Everywhere you go, you kind of see two people. It’s one of those situations, but once guys hit shots, once that happens, it frees everything up. (It’s) just learning how to play with each other.”
Freshman Rocket Watts and sophomores Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown need to make defenses pay for collapsing too hard on Winston. Winston also needs a stretch four to help space things out the way Kenny Goins did last year.
At this time last season, Kenny Goins hadn’t fully become Kenny Goins. And Matt McQuaid was still a streak shooter, trying to become a pure shooter. McQuaid eventually made that transition. And Goins became one of the best stretch fours of the Izzo era.
But right now, there is no one to play backcourt Robin to Winston’s Batman.
“Last year it was different because if you do that (funnel defensive help toward Winston), guys like Kenny could hit a shot,” Winston said. “Once guys get a feel, get their confidence going, if you funnel me and I throw it back, you’re wide open so you just have to hit the shot and once you hit enough of them, they kind of got to change the way they play, and then they have to worry about the other guy.
“So I’m not really worried about it. Just getting guys in position to be successful. If two people are guarding me then they’re playing three on four, so you’ve got reads, you’ve got options. That just comes with time, learning each other.”
WHERE ARE HENRY AND ROCKET?
Aaron Henry, who is supposed to be MSU’s third star to go with Winston and center Xavier Tillman, had just two points, two assists and two turnovers on 1-of-2 shooting. He played 21 minutes and didn’t start the second half.
Winston was put in the difficult situation of being asked during post-game interviews for his thoughts about his struggling teammates.
“It was a rough one for Henny today,” Winston said. “Like I said, that energy and effort. He’s in a new role this year where he has to bring an impact. That’s hard to do but he’s done it before. He’s shown plenty of times that he can do it. It’s just about getting it on a consistent basis.”
Henry is averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He is shooting 43 percent from 3-point range, which is the best on the team among players with more than 10 attempts.
But this marks his second straight game in single figures after scoring 18 and 14 against Virginia Tech and Georgia.
Izzo was irritated with Henry missing a box-out and allowing an offensive rebound early in the game, repeating an error that Henry committed a few times in Maui.
Izzo was asked what he thinks is wrong with Henry.
“I don't know," Izzo said with a frustrated smile. "I don't know. I really don't. Next question."
Freshman Rocket Watts was active on defense, and spent most of the day as the primary defender against Duke guard Tre Jones. Jones didn’t damage Watts in the halfcourt, but got loose for transition scoring and hit a couple of big 3-pointers while canning six field goals on the night. Jones finished with 20 points.
Watts worked to get seven field goal attempts, but was just 1-of-7 from the floor. He was 0-for-2 from 3-point range, and had numerous shots blocked or altered when driving to the rim.
Watts finished with 4 points, three assists and three turnovers.
“He’s one of those guys that when he sees it go in, that really solves the problem,” Winston said. “You just have to encourage him, get him in the gym some more, make sure he’s getting his reps, getting his shots up, and kind of help him in the game get to the free throw line, do something like that so you can get your rhythm.”
Watts is third on the team in field goal attempts. He is fifth on the team in scoring at 6.5 points per game.
Watts is shooting just 27 percent from the floor and 20 percent from 3-point range.
“Guys are going to get better,” Winston said. “Guys are going to figure out angles. Guys are doing different positions that they don’t know yet. It just comes with time and we’re just starting to make that curve.”
What is Winston going to do to help them?
“Just being vocal to them, telling them it can change just like that,” Winston said. “You have to keep working, and believe in all the work you did to get to this point. You wouldn’t be on this stage, you wouldn’t be on this team if you couldn’t play. So we just have to keep that same confidence, instill that into them and encourage them to take those shots and keep making those plays.”