EAST LANSING - Cassius Winston has become a fixture for Michigan State basketball but the All-America point guard, but the pieces around him have changed a little bit.

Transitioning from last year’s Big Ten Championship and Final Four team to this year’s squad, which is expected to be ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls, is a new frontier for the senior guard from Detroit Jesuit High School.

Everyone is expecting big things out of the Spartans, but a lot of work needs to be done prior to the season opener in three weeks against Kentucky in the Champions Classic in New York City.

“It’s starting to get to that time,” Winston said. “It’s going to be a crazy preseason. It’s going to be a lot of hype, a lot of expectations. So we are starting to get into that mode, bearing down, becoming a good team, learning each other, learning our plays and building our identity. When the season starts, we’re going to get going and build our identity from there.”

Coach Tom Izzo said last week he expects a starting lineup of Winston, Aaron Henry, Xavier Tillman and Josh Langford, along with a to-be-determined power forward. Thomas Kithier and Marcus Bingham are the top candidates for that job at the outset of the season.

Meanwhile, Marquette transfer Joey Hauser is awaiting an eligibility decision from the NCAA. Hauser has petitioned for immediate eligibility. Izzo says he expects to get word from the NCAA soon, perhaps by the end of the week.

Hauser is practicing as if he is part of the playing group.

“You play like he’s going to play with you,” Winston said. “He’s out there, he’s playing with us. We’re learning his game just like he’s learning ours. If the chance happens that he does get to play, he is going to be able to step in and play right with us. If not, then he’s going to be even better for next year.”

The 6-foot-9 Hauser averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for Marquette lats year. He was named to the All-Big East All-Freshman team.

Izzo compared Hauser’s shooting ability to 2000 National Championship team power forward A.J. Granger. Izzo said Hauser is one of the top three shooters on the team. But Hauser is craftier off the dribble than Granger, more like a Goran Suton in that regard.

“He’s another playmaker, a guy you don’t have to create for,” Winston said. “He can do some creating himself. He is going to be a great Spartan when his times, if it comes this year, or next year, whenever it comes, he’s going to be a real big piece for this organization.”

Langford - who came to Michigan State as part of the Spartans’ highly-ranked recruiting class of 2016 with Winston, Miles Bridges and Nick Ward - is trying to come back from an ankle injury which caused him to be sidelined for the season after the 13th game last year.

Langford has been easing back into the practice routine. Winston knows what it would mean to add a fully-capable Langford into the playing group.

“Huge,” Winston said. “Another guy that can create shots for himself and make plays and just knows what it takes to win here, win at this level. That’s always big. A couple of guys, they just don’t know. They don’t know what it takes to win big games, they don’t know what it takes to win when you’re tired. Josh has been through all the wars. He knows what it takes and it’s going to be huge to help our team out.”

Winston is optimistic about Langford’s direction.

“He’s going to be ready,” Winston said. “I can’t say he’s going to get it all back in one day but he’s going to be ready to go.

“Credit to him for having his head high, being supportive, traveling, didn’t miss a practice (last season), didn’t miss a film session. You can tell in his approach coming back that he is further than people thought he would be, just how his movements are coming, his shot, getting to his spot, on defense he’s down, he’s moving.”

Winston is hoping to have enough firepower around him to help the Spartans embark on another one of MSU’s ambitious early-season schedules.

In addition to the Nov. 10 game against Kentucky, the Spartans will play at Seton Hall on Nov. 14 as part of the Big Ten/Big East Gavitt Tipoff Games. Seton Hall was ranked No. 14 by ESPN in its Way Too Early Top 25 in August.

If chalk holds form, Michigan State could face Kansas, ranked No. 2 by ESPN, in the finals of the Maui Invitational on Nov. 27.

Michigan State will play Duke on Dec. 3 at Breslin Center as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Winston said the toughness of this schedule is close to that of his freshman year, “when we had all that traveling,” he said. “But I think we’ve got the team prepared for it, we’ve got a team built for it, a lot of guys that kind of want to prove themselves, want to play on that big stage, not scared of the big lights. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”