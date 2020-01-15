EAST LANSING - When Tom Izzo sat Cassius Winston down for a one-on-one film session on Tuesday morning to review Sunday’s blowout loss at Purdue, Winston was surprised to find that the film, in some ways, was even worse than he realized.

Izzo saw open teammates at Purdue, but Winston - who needs just four assists to become the Big Ten’s all-time assists leader - uncharacteristically didn’t notice them, or chose not to share the ball with them.

“It was rough, making bad decisions, things that are kind of uncharacteristic,” Winston said.

The early 34-14 deficit seemed to put Winston in crisis-hero mode. He attempted to bring the team back by himself, and with help from ball screen partner Xavier Tillman.

That was an understandable default response. But for this team to recover from Sunday’s loss and improve, Winston needs to regain trust in his wingmen.

Starting wings Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown have had occasionally bright moments this year. Freshman guard Rocket Watts is trying to find his offensive windows and a measure of consistency. Senior Kyle Ahrens is out indefinitely while recovering from ankle and Achilles problems.

After hitting double-figures for three straight games against Eastern Michigan (12), Western Michigan (15) and Illinois (10), Henry has scored less than seven points in the last three games. He had only 3 points at Purdue on 1-of-6 shooting.

Henry’s 3-point accuracy, which was comfortably over 40 percent prior to the holidays has slid to 34 percent.

Henry is 3-for-12 from 3-point range over the last five games.

Brown was held to 1-of-4 shooting at Purdue, connecting on one transition lay-up.

Could Brown and Henry have been more productive at Purdue, if Winston had consciously or subconsciously trusted them with the ball more?

These are things Izzo and Winston discussed while doing film study and making corrections.

When Izzo began the film session with Winston, Izzo wasn’t sure if Winston saw some of his open teammates. Izzo found that there were some instances when Winston was unaware of some of the passing windows.

Winston is known for having great vision as a passer. But the vision gave way to a form of basketball that Izzo didn’t recognize, when it comes to Winston. For the first time ever, Winston played somewhat selfishly - or so Izzo thought.

After going through the video with Winston, Izzo soon realized that it wasn’t all due to selfishness. Some of the decisions that Winston made were executive decisions, to do things on his own. At other times, Winston uncharacteristically didn’t notice some of his passing options.

“When we watched it, Cassius sometimes was like, ‘Wow, I didn’t see that at the time,’” Izzo said.

“It was good to watch the film and sure-up some things,” Winston said. “You notice little things, reads that I’m not making, throwbacks that I usually make.

Izzo said he quoted Magic Johnson in trying to drive home a new message to Winston.

“I said, 'great players play great, but elite players make others players play great,'" Izzo said.

The loss, and the film study, could give Winston a chance to reboot. In order for Winston to begin playing his best again, he's going to need help from his wing men, he's going to have to trust that they can do the job, and - perhaps the biggest variable - they are going to have to come through for him.

“I know these guys’ spots. I know what areas that they like to have it. Just putting them in position where they can be successful will help me and help the team.

“Finding that balance of being aggressive and still making the right plays, the right decisions. I think we’re on the same page and it should be a lot better moving forward.

“If we sure-up a lot of things and move forward, we can still be a pretty good team.”

Michigan State is 13-4 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten, good for first place in the conference.

No. 15 Michigan State will play host to Wisconsin at 7 p.m. on Friday at Breslin Center (FS1).

“We had a bad showing,” Winston said. “Our heads aren’t down though. The key is to not let it carry on.

“Last year, we lost three and a row. As long as you learn from it, you can move forward and get better from it.”