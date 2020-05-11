News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-11 18:24:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Winston confident in NBA future wherever, whenever he's drafted

Cassius Winston is confident that he'll find success in the NBA wherever he is selected in the NBA Draft.
Cassius Winston is confident that he'll find success in the NBA wherever he is selected in the NBA Draft. (Associated Press)
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag
Associate Editor

Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston is hoping to hear his name selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, but he won’t hang his head if he slips into the second round. What Winston w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}