Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-17 21:55:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Winston carries Michigan State to 70-64 win at Nebraska

Bdxgh3hb46oapsyxelkk
Junior guard Cassius Winston was at his best in a critical 70-64 road win at Nebraska.
Associated Press
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag.com
Associate Editor

Coming off one of his worst games as point guard at Michigan State in a road win at Penn State last weekend, junior Cassius Winston carried his team to a 70-64 win at Nebraska. Winston scored a car...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}