East Lansing, Mich. — A 34-7 thumping at the hands of Minnesota Saturday night has left Michigan State searching for answers again, just one week after it looked outmatched against Washington.

Perhaps the most eye-popping stat of the afternoon was the Gophers’ 10 of 12 (83 percent) third down conversion rate. Sixth-year Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and company had every opportunity to move the chains against the Spartans, leading to long, time-consuming scoring drives.

“We have to get stops on defense,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. “We were terrible on third down today defensively. You get these teams to third and long, you have to get off the field. You cannot stay out there. We have to be able to get the ball to the offense.”

Last week, Washington was 7 of 16 (44 percent) on third down against Michigan State. Akron converted three of its 14 opportunities in week two (21 percent), while Western Michigan was six of 18 (33 percent) in the opener at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State has forced its opponents into plenty of third down situations so far this season. The MAC opponents struggled on third down against Michigan State, but the Power Five opponents, Washington and Minnesota, have found increasing success.

Tucker attributed the team’s third-down issues against Minnesota to a few worrying trends.

“We're not tackling well enough,” he said. “Too many low tackles, yards after contact, yards after the catch. We're not getting enough pressure on the quarterback, it's too easy for the quarterback. And then obviously we have to play tighter in coverage, but the rush and coverage have to work together, obviously.”

After leading the nation in sacks through the first two weeks of the season, Michigan State recorded zero against Washington and Minnesota. Tucker noted that opposing quarterbacks have moved the ball with relative ease of late. Such was the case for Morgan.

The lack of pressure helped Minnesota average 7.4 yards per third down attempt against Michigan State. With an average third down distance of 5.3 yards to go, Michigan State’s defense needed to stand tall on many occasions, but failed to do so.

Defensive end Jacoby Windmon, who leads the nation in sacks with 5.5, has been silenced the past two weeks. When asked why Michigan State couldn’t get off the field on third down against Minnesota, Windmon was stumped.

“Honesty, I don't know, man,” Windmon said. “But we have to figure out a way to get off the field. Regardless of the situation or how long the down and distance is, as a defense, you should want to feed off those third down conversions and get off the field.

"That all starts at practice. I believe guys have got to take practice more seriously and we just have to go out there and play harder.”

Windmon did note that Morgan’s ability to scramble for extra yards took the Michigan State defense off guard. Morgan finished with 27 rushing yards. His longest attempt of 15 yards came on Minnesota’s second drive of the game.

Morgan rushed up the middle on third-and-12 to pick up a first down for the Gophers, one of his three third-down conversions on the ground. The next play, Morgan threw a 23-yard pass to Daniel Jackson to put Minnesota up 14-0.

“On those third and long drives, some drives he used his legs, and we weren't expecting that,” Windmon said. “I think that was something we should've harped on more throughout the week because we didn’t think he was much of a runner, but he went out there and played football.”

Minnesota’s third down efficiency allowed the Gophers to possess the ball for a methodical 42:30, compared to Michigan State’s 17:30 for the game. Similar to points in last week’s game, Michigan State’s defense became worn down, and its offense stalled.

This is not a new issue for Michigan State. Last year, these kinds of long third down conversions became a troubling trend. The Spartans finished the 2021 season ranked 78th nationally in opponent third down conversion percentage, at 39.9 percent.

With an unrelenting stretch of games on the horizon, Michigan State will need this to be one of many areas of focus heading into practice next week.

“We just have to focus on ourselves as a defense,” Windmon said. “The offense is going to go out there and play their game, but as a defense, we have to just stick to the game plan and go out there and execute at a higher level.”