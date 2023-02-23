Michigan State basketball is coming off of an emotional win over No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday night. The Spartans hit the practice court in preparation for their next game: a road test against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Head coach Tom Izzo and senior forward Malik Hall were available to the media following practice on Thursday.

As previously mentioned, MSU picked up a ranked win over the Hoosiers a couple of nights ago. The Spartans have won three out of their last four games. Momentum is certainly on the Spartans’ side and Hall thinks that can transfer from game to game.

“I think it definitely transfers,” Hall said. “It definitely does give you a little more confidence.”

Obviously, Izzo was happy with the way his team played on Tuesday, but he knows it might be hard to maintain a high level of emotion from game to game.

“My biggest worry is now what do you do after,” Izzo said. “When you have two emotionally, incredibly high games and we gotta get emotionally up every game we play.”

After going down to Indiana 22-13, MSU went on a 22-7 run to end the first half. It was arguably the best stretch of basketball that the Spartans have played all season.

“Making shots always helps,” Izzo said when asked about what are keys to having a sustained run. “I think staying focused. My best players gotta play well.”

Freshman center Carson Cooper was in a walking boot on the bench during the Indiana game. It was later revealed that he suffered a low ankle sprain after landing on Mady Sissoko’s ankle when he came down on a hook shot at practice on Monday.

“This kid is number one, tough. And number two, a quick healer,” Izzo said. “He lived in the training room. He’ll be able to play Saturday if needed.”

Cooper was hobbling a bit at practice on Thursday, but he did practice. Izzo noted that the trainer did an “unbelievable” job considering how fast Cooper was able to heal.

Izzo voiced his frustration to the media about how the Big Ten office has been handling the process of trying to reschedule Michigan State’s home game against Minnesota.

“I’m frustrated with the Big Ten office,” Izzo said. “I’m frustrated with the way it’s gone.”

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, but it was postponed due to the on-campus shooting that took place two days prior.

“I’m disappointed in the way it’s been handled,” Izzo said. “I’m not real pleased by the way it has gone about and the communication, but it is what it is.

“There is nothing clear,” Izzo said, disgruntled. “That’s my disappointment.”

Izzo was also worked up about the NET rankings, which are used to help determine the NCAA Tournament field.

“We got the third strongest schedule in the whole country and yet the idiots are worried about whether we win by 10 points or 9 or whether we shoot 50% or 40%,” Izzo said. “Where is winning? The NET is a frustrating topic for me.”

Izzo is known for scheduling tough non-conference opponents. This season, MSU played traditional college basketball powers Gonzaga, Kentucky and Villanova, along with No. 2 Alabama.

“Next year I should schedule a bunch of smaller schools and win 100-20,” Izzo said reluctantly. “They can take the NET and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.”

The past 10 days have been extra challenging for the Spartan community, including Izzo’s team. The mental toughness of the team has been tested.

“The guys have been great,” Izzo said. “The guys have done everything I could ask, especially in the past couple of weeks.”

Izzo believes that his team is getting better as the regular season starts to wind down.

“We are playing a little better,” Izzo said. “We played well at Michigan, well enough to win. We played well enough in some of those games, we didn’t finish them. If we can continue to grow a little bit here each and every day, I think this team is good enough to make a run somewhere.”

With March quickly approaching, some might assume intensity at practice might be turned up another notch. While that might be true, Hall believes that the intensity has been there all season.

“I feel like we’ve also been intense all year,” Hall asserted. “That’s something that coach harps on the whole year.”

