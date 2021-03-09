Win or lose, MSU staying in Indy through Selection Sunday
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State coach Tom Izzo indicated on Tuesday that his team would stay in Indianapolis if and when it exits the Big Ten Tournament whether that happens on Thursday after ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news