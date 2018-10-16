EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s defense flexed some muscle during Saturday’s victory at Penn State, and continued to reap rewards early this week when senior safety Khari Willis was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Willis led the Spartans with a season-high nine tackles, including seven solo tackles during Michigan State’s 21-17 victory over No. 8 Penn State.

“Against a team that is scoring 40-plus points a game, to give up only three points in the second half is a tremendous job across the board defensively,” Willis said of Saturday’s game.

The Spartans tackled well all day at Penn State, with the exception of a draw play that got out for a 48-yard TD run in the second quarter. On that play, several Spartans had a chance to tackle Nittany Lions running back Miles Sanders, including linebacker Joe Bachie, defensive tackle Naquan Jones, linebacker Andrew Dowell, linebacker Tyriq Thompson and safety Matt Morrissey, but failed to bring him down.

Otherwise, the Spartans tackled extremely well at all three levels, holding Penn State to just 14 first downs.

“It was one play,” Willis said. “Both drives that they scored, it was one play that popped. They have explosive players, we just tried to limit those explosive plays and put ourselves in our best situation to get them in third-and-long.”

Willis had a pass break-up, and caused a fumble on a safety blitz to stop Penn State’s first drive of the day.

“I think up front our guys did a good job of closing the pocket so he (Penn State QB Trace McSorley) couldn’t see further downfield, the throws that he likes,” Willis said. “And I think we did a pretty good job covering them. (Giving up) around 200 yards passing against a team likes to throw it up like that, that’s a pretty good job.”

Michigan State’s defense took such control of the game that Spartan head coach Mark Dantonio elected to punt the ball to Penn State with 1:55 remaining.

Michigan State had three time outs, and Dantonio liked his chances of getting a stop more so than picking up fourth-and-10 at Michigan State’s 35-yard line.

“I felt if we went for it and didn’t make it, the game would be over,” Dantonio said.

Holding Penn State to fewer than 10 yards on three plays? Dantonio liked those odds a bit better.

Willis and his defensive teammates took the challenge, helping one of Dantonio’s most daring gambles pay off.

If Dantonio had chosen to let the offense go for it on fourth-and-10, and if the offense had failed, no one would have criticized the choice.

Punt and play defense with :95 seconds remaining? Who does that?

The same type of coach who fakes a potential game-tying field goal with 5:19 left.

Both daring choices were made with confidence in the safety net provided by the Spartan defense.

“We just told him once he made it, that we’ve got his back,” Willis said. “Coach D is going to take chances. That’s our guy. We go as he goes. He had the confidence. He’s a champion. He has championship DNA. We’re going to back him up.

“He went for it. Chances make champions and we were able to come out with the win.”

Michigan State held Penn State 32 points below the Nittany Lions’ scoring average. Michigan State will look for another strong defensive showing this weekend against Michigan, which has the No. 3 scoring offense in the Big Ten at 38.1 points per game.