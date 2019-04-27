Willis becomes ninth Dantonio MSU DB selected in NFL Draft
With Khari Willis and Justin Layne selected in the NFL Draft this weekend, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio has now seen nine of his Spartan defensive backs selected since 2010.
The Indianapolis Colts traded up in the fourth round in order to select Willis, the 109th overall pick. The Colts sent two fourth-round picks to the Oakland Raiders in order to move up 20 spots and select Willis.
“It indicated that they wanted me and they wanted me early and they didn’t want to take the chance of not getting me,” Willis said. “I think that’s a tremendous blessing and speaks to how they think of me. I think we think the same about each other. I think it’s going to be a great career, a great relationship.”
Willis started 30 games in his Michigan State career at safety and became third-team All-Big Ten at safety in 2019 for a unit that ranked No. 10 in the country in total defense.
Willis, who came to MSU from Jackson Lumen Christi High School, joins Jeremy Ware (seventh round by Raiders in 2010), Chris L. Rucker (sixth round by Colts in 2011), Trenton Robinson (sixth round by Redskins in 2012), Darqueze Dennard (first round by Bengals in 2014), Trae Waynes (first round by Vikings in 2015), Tony Lippett (fifth round by Dolphins in 2015), Montae Nicholson (fourth round by Redskins in 2017) and Layne (third round by Steelers on Friday).
"Khari really did it all for us," said Dantonio. "He started games for us all four years and played a lot on special teams. He's not only tough and competitive, but has a lot of football intelligence and has proven himself as a great leader. He was a point guard in high school and is extremely quick. He's also an excellent tackler with good ball skills. Khari is everything you want as a person and as a leader on your football team."
Willis was Academic All-Big Ten three times and graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in social science, with an emphasis on community governance and advocacy.
"Dream big." #SpartanFamily 🎓🏈 pic.twitter.com/VyIFKtVcww— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 27, 2019
He was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded by the National Football Foundation and known as the Academic Heisman.
Willis gained national acclaim for his keynote speech at the Big Ten Media Days Kickoff Luncheon in July. After delivering a strong senior season and run a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, his leadership on and off the helped cause his NFL stock to spike.
Watch Khari Willis’ inspirational keynote speech at #B1GMediaDay Kickoff Luncheon, representing all of the @bigten @b1gfootball student-athletes! #SpartansInChicago pic.twitter.com/RmiJQk9T0b— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) July 24, 2018
“That’s something I pride my hat on, being a leader in the secondary,” Willis said after being drafted. “Trying to make everybody around me better is something that my dad instilled in me since I was playing point guard playing basketball at a young age. I think those things translated over as I developed into a defensive player, especially trying to be one of the top defenses in the country and now the top defense in the league. I am very excited to go and try to be a leader here in Indianapolis.”
Elsewhere on Saturday, four Spartans signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents:
* Wide receiver Felton Davis signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
* Running back LJ Scott signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
* Linebacker Andrew Dowell signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
* Tight end Matt Sokol signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.