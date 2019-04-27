With Khari Willis and Justin Layne selected in the NFL Draft this weekend, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio has now seen nine of his Spartan defensive backs selected since 2010.

The Indianapolis Colts traded up in the fourth round in order to select Willis, the 109th overall pick. The Colts sent two fourth-round picks to the Oakland Raiders in order to move up 20 spots and select Willis.

“It indicated that they wanted me and they wanted me early and they didn’t want to take the chance of not getting me,” Willis said. “I think that’s a tremendous blessing and speaks to how they think of me. I think we think the same about each other. I think it’s going to be a great career, a great relationship.”

Willis started 30 games in his Michigan State career at safety and became third-team All-Big Ten at safety in 2019 for a unit that ranked No. 10 in the country in total defense.

Willis, who came to MSU from Jackson Lumen Christi High School, joins Jeremy Ware (seventh round by Raiders in 2010), Chris L. Rucker (sixth round by Colts in 2011), Trenton Robinson (sixth round by Redskins in 2012), Darqueze Dennard (first round by Bengals in 2014), Trae Waynes (first round by Vikings in 2015), Tony Lippett (fifth round by Dolphins in 2015), Montae Nicholson (fourth round by Redskins in 2017) and Layne (third round by Steelers on Friday).

"Khari really did it all for us," said Dantonio. "He started games for us all four years and played a lot on special teams. He's not only tough and competitive, but has a lot of football intelligence and has proven himself as a great leader. He was a point guard in high school and is extremely quick. He's also an excellent tackler with good ball skills. Khari is everything you want as a person and as a leader on your football team."

Willis was Academic All-Big Ten three times and graduated in December with a bachelor’s degree in social science, with an emphasis on community governance and advocacy.