EAST LANSING - For the first time since 2009, Michigan State will have two underclassman captains for its football team.

Juniors Brian Lewerke and Joe Bachie were named captain on Thursday along with senior Khari Willis.

Michigan State traditionally names its captains after the completion of August camp. The Spartans wrapped up preseason practice lateThursday morning, introduced the three captains, and released players for the weekend. The Spartans will report back to the Skandalaris Center at 4 p.m. on Sunday to begin game-week preparation for the Aug. 31 season opener against Utah State at Spartan Stadium.

They’ll begin those preparations with Lewerke, Willis and Bachie leading in an official capacity. But they’ve been leading for months, if not years, and Mark Dantonio believes they will transition into their terms as captains in fine form.

“They’ll do an outstanding job,” Dantonio said. “I think it’s a great representative of our football team and I think they’ll do an outstanding job.”

This marks the first time since sophomore Kirk Cousins and junior Greg Jones were voted captain in 2009 that Michigan State has had a pair of non-seniors lead the team. Jones and Cousins were captains in 2009 along with senior cornerback Ross Weaver and senior wide receiver Blair White.

Cousins was named captain prior to winning the starting quarterback job.

Lewerke is entering his second year as MSU’s starting quarterback.

Willis, a social science major from Jackson, Mich., has 17 career starts. He was honorable mention All-Big Ten last year, was the keynote player speaker at the Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon in Chicago in July, and is on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, presented annually to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Bachie, a social science major from Berea, Ohio, was voted team MVP in 2017, becoming the first Spartan sophomore to win the award since Drew Stanton in 2004. Bachie was third-team All-Big Ten last year.

Lewerke, an economics major from Phoenix, was honorable mention All-Big Ten last year.

As personalities, Willis, Lewerke and Bachie differ. Willis is an introspective, caring, emotional leader. Lewerke cares in a quiet, friendly, respectful and respectable manner. Bachie is a bulldog.

“Joe is a a very confrontational leader," Lewerke said. "If you’re doing something wrong, he’ll get in your face and tell you you’re doing it wrong.

“Khari is very good at talking to people. He’s just a great person to be around.”

Many observers knew in the spring that this trio would be shoo-ins as captains. Not surprisingly, they won the team vote in a landslide.

“We’ve always tried to look at the votes, total them up in different ways, weigh them and see if there was a strong message sent,” Dantonio said. “Last year there were two (who stood alone, Brian Allen and Chris Frey). This year there is a very strong three and nobody close to being a fourth. That’s why there are three and not four.”

"Brian and Chris were great captains," Lewerke said. "We learned a lot from them and that will help us as we take on this role.