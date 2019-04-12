EAST LANSING - Kenny Willekes has no problem turning a tough situation into a positive one.

He came to Michigan State as a walk-on linebacker. He added weight, strength, kept his high-RPM motor churning, became a playing-group regular, then a starter, and last year he was Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten.

He revealed on Thursday that he was leaning toward leaving Michigan State for the NFL prior to the Redbox Bowl on Dec. 31. But he sustained a broken leg midway through the game.

He learned the severity of the injury minutes after it happened, and just like that, he knew he was coming back to Michigan State for a fifth year. He didn’t bat an eye.

Khari Willis remembers Willekes returning to the sideline for the second half of the game, in sweatpants and in a cast, and when asked about the leg, Willekes shrugged his shoulders and matter-of-factly said, “I broke it. No big deal.”

But it’s a big deal to the Spartan defense that the 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end from Rockford will return to a defense that ranked No. 1 in the nation in run defense last year.

Willekes was a second-team Sporting News All-America and team MVP. He led the nation in quarterback hits with 23, according to Pro Football Focus and ranked No. 6 in the nation in QB hurries with 39. He had 20.5 tackles for loss last year, which ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 8 in the country.

He underwent surgery on Jan. 7. No big deal. Off-season rehab? Right on schedule.

“I’ve been in the conditioning pool, running in the pool and I just started running on turf, on the flat ground a little bit,” Willekes said, Thursday. “It feels pretty good. Hopefully over the next few weeks I will be able to work myself back onto the field, so in a month in a half I will probably be fully cleared.”

Just minutes after the injury at the bowl game in Santa Clara, Calif., he had already started anticipating an off-season of rehabilitation, and a fifth season as a Spartan.

Tough situation. Not what he planned. He began tackling it.

“I found out within five minutes after it happened that it was broken, and I called my dad and talked about it with him,” Willekes said. “He was just telling me it’s not the worst thing in the world. He said, ‘You’re going to be fine. At the end of the day it’s not going to be that big of a deal.’”

His father, Charles, is a surgeon. Willekes heeded his dad’s words, and looked to the future.

“I knew I was coming back,” he said. “It’s for the better.”

Prior to the bowl game and the injury, Willekes wasn’t completely sure that he was going to opt for the NFL Draft. But he was leaning that way.

“It really depended on who I talked to that day,” he said. “I went back and forth on it a lot on whether it was the right time for me to leave or if I should stay and get my degree. So I hadn’t really made my mind up completely. And then this happened so it made up my mind for me.

“I’m grateful it happened. I’m not upset about it. Everything happens for a reason, I believe. I’m very excited to be back in green and white for another year.”

A broken fibula is for the better?

“That’s just kind of the way I am,” said Willekes, a chemistry major who is scheduled to graduate in December. “Things are going to happen in life, things aren’t going to go your way. So it’s all about how you respond, how you move on. If I sit there and dwell and say ‘poor me,’ I could have easily done that, but I’m going to be there for my teammates.”

He hit the weights hard during the winter, adding upper body strength. He won’t put on pads this spring, but he wants to solidify his role as a leader.

“I just realized, coming through it, I have to have a good mindset coming into the spring,” he said. “I can’t be down, can’t complain. I have to come out and try to be a leader, try to be a captain on this team.

“It definitely hurts to watch my teammates be out here, struggling through a hard day, working without me. The only thing I can do is coach, try to give back, try to be a leader of the younger guys. I’ve been in the system for five years, I know the defense, I know how it goes around here, so I try to bring positive energy and coach up younger guys.”

He inquired for a draft grade from the NFL’s advisory committee, and didn’t like the results.

“It was all over the board,” he said. “My draft grade came back and it was a sixth (round), two fourths, a third and a second, I think.

“Obviously it’s a lot of motivation that I didn’t get the grades I would like to receive. I just have to use it as a motivation to improve my pass rush. I have to have that consistent pass rush plan.”

But the injury has prevented him from working on it.

“Obviously I can’t do everything I would like to do,” he said. “I would like to improve my pass rush plan and be a consistent edge rusher and I haven’t really been able to work on that, but I have been able to add some strength and size, which is another goal of mine. So I’m up to like 265-270.

“I have been able to do a decent amount (in the weight room). I was strictly upper body for awhile, trying to put on weight. But now that I’m working back into it, I’ve been able to do some stuff with my lower body, like single-leg press with lighter weight on it and a little bit of running here and there, so I’m working back into it slowly.

“Getting back into playing shape and playing condition is what I’m going to be working on in the summer.”

He will do it with no regrets. He has not second-guessed his decision to play in the bowl game. Teammate Justin Layne opted to sit out the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. Layne is projected by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. as a second- or third-round pick.

“I would not (do it any differently),” Willekes said. “We work all year, winter conditioning, spring ball, summer workouts, fall camp, to get 12 or 13 opportunities to go out there and battle with my teammates, so I would do the same thing.”

And he wants better team achievements in 2019.

“We didn’t come here to go 7-6, we came here to win championships,” he said. “And being a leader on this team, we’ve got to be better than we were last year overall as a team. That’s my biggest focus. My personal goals, those aren’t really my main goals. My main goals are improving as a team and getting back to the Big Ten Championship.”