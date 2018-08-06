EAST LANSING – Kenny Willekes had an impressive debut season as a starting defensive end for Michigan State in 2017, leading the team in sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (14.5) in 12 starts.

As a junior his Willekes has an even higher ceiling, given his off-season gains in strength and technique.

“(He) brings enthusiasm to our defense, and I think the sky's the limit,” Mark Dantonio said. “You can do anything, and he's a big, strong guy now. He can play at this level from a standpoint of strength. He's a very good athlete.”

For Willekes to maximize his potential this season, however, he must play with improved footwork.

“That was the point of emphasis with him from Day 1 after I studied his film when I first got here before spring ball,” defensive ends coach Chuck Bullough said. “He can improve dramatically with his footwork. And he’s done it during the off-season. They’ve all done it. None of them had really good footwork, but they’ve taken (coaching) and improved on it.

“Footwork as a defensive end is everything.”