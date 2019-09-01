EAST LANSING - Kenny Willekes’ national name just grew larger.

Willekes, last year’s Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, was named National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday by the Walter Camp Football Foundation after a dominant performance in Michigan State’s 28-7 victory over Tulsa in the season opener on Friday night at Spartan Stadium.

Willekes recovered two fumbles, including one in the end zone after registering a half sack, against the Golden Hurricanes.

Willekes, a senior defensive end from Rockford, Mich. who was named preseason All-America by several outlets, led the Spartans with seven tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Willekes scored his first career touchdown after assisting on a sack with defensive tackle Raequan Williams at the 1-yard line with 4:49 left in the second quarter. Williams poked the ball loose during the sack. Willekes recovered the ball in the end zone to give the Spartans a 22-0 lead.

Willekes beat redshirt freshman right tackle X’zauvea Gadlin with an edge speed rush to get to Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith in forcing the sack that resulted in an Michigan State defensive touchdown.

“It was pretty cool to score my first touchdown, shout out my dog Raequan, he punched it out for me right into my arms,” Willekes said. “Thank you Raequan for my first touchdown.”

Michigan State emphasized forcing turnovers during spring practice and preseason camp. The Spartans ranked No. 10 in the nation in total defense last year, but sought a better rate of takeaways for 2019. Michigan State got the season off to a good start in that area on Friday night.

“It speaks to our chemistry on defense and how much work we put in, in the offseason,” Willekes said. “You can see how dominant we are. When we play together, we all do our job. It was good to see and it felt good to be back out there.”

Earlier in the second quarter, Willekes chased down a fumbled snap 28 yards behind the line of scrimmage to set up a field goal and a 13-0 Michigan State lead.

“I thought we played very confident on defense,” Willekes said. “You see a lot of young guys stepping up, a lot of guys getting pressure on the quarterback, and a lot of guys creating turnovers. Those are two big areas we emphasized on in the off season. You see a lot of guys improve in that area and take it personally.”

No. 18-ranked Michigan State (1-0) will return to action against Western Michigan (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Spartan Stadium (BTN). Western Michigan beat Monmouth, 48-13, on Saturday.