Wildcats v. Spartans: W2W4

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s football team will open the 2021 season with a bevy of unanswered questions.

Who will be the Spartans’ starting quarterback? What kind of team will Mel Tucker and his staff be putting on the field? What will the team’s identity be and who will rise to the top of the team’s ‘’rep chart,’’ a term Tucker uses when describing MSU’s depth chart?

Tucker and the Spartans will begin answering some of those questions when MSU opens the season at 9:15 p.m. on Friday night (ESPN) at Northwestern - a team they beat last season, 29-20, when the Wildcats were ranked No. 8 and on their way to a Big Ten West title - that program’s second West title in the last three years.

While Tucker’s decision not to release a depth chart for his team’s season opener could be regarded as a bit of gamesmanship in order to gain a competitive edge, it also could serve as an admittance that not even Tucker knows what he’s going into the season with, especially when you consider that the program added 41 new members to the team, which included 15 scholarship transfers.

“There are a lot of unknowns that go into the first game,” Tucker said. “We’ll have some unscouted looks. Even in pre-game, we will be scouting and seeing alignments and who’s in and who’s out, and we’ll have to make adjustments during the game.”

No matter how you decipher the move not to release a two-deep, much will be revealed when MSU takes the grass surface at Ryan Field in front of an expected crowd of more than 45,000.

Northwestern, under 16-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s tutelage, has become known as a program that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes and doesn’t beat itself with penalties and unforced errors.

But this season, he will be doing it with a lot of new faces and those new faces will need to be quick studies in order to get a sense of how to play against a team with so many new faces via the transfer portal.

“We’ve had to overturn a lot of stones,” Fitzgerald said in regard to scouting Michigan State. “We’ve had to go and find a lot of tape on a lot of guys in different schools just to get a snapshot in order to project where those young men will fit in the scheme that Coach Tucker runs in all three phases. With the youth that we have and then playing the opponent and the talent that they (MSU) have, it’s going to be a challenge for us,’’

The Spartans want to enter Friday’s contest as a physical bunch that displays, as Tucker has preached throughout fall camp, “good technique and fundamentals.”

Northwestern will be looking to avenge last season’s loss and end a two-game Spartan win streak that has given MSU’s program a commanding 39-20 advantage in the series.

As a matter of fact, the Spartans have defeated the Wildcats 20 times in 31 visits to Evanston, Ill., and seven out of the last 11 times overall.

In order to make it three in a row, MSU, which returns 48 letter winners, including 10 starters on offense and seven on defense, will need to contain former 5-star quarterback recruit and Clemson transfer, senior Hunter Johnson.

Johnson beat out sophomore and South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski, who started 11 games as a true freshman for the Gamecocks, for the starting job. Hilinski threw for 11 touchdowns and 2,357 yards against SEC defenses as a freshman, but then lost the job at South Carolina and headed to Northwestern, where most figured he would beat out Johnson. But Johnson emerged as a better quarterback than he was as a starter in 2019 when he played to terrible reviews early in the season before being benched. Now Johnson is back as the starter, and the Big Ten waits to see what he looks like now.

The Wildcats’ expected starter at running back, sophomore Cam Porter, a Doak Walker Award list candidate, succumbed to a season-ending lower body injury, ending those hopes for the Wildcats.

So expect Northwestern to go with a running backs-by-committe approach with redshirt sophomore Evan Hull as the longest tenured running back for NU as the starter after 209 yards and two touchdowns last season.

The Wildcats will also use graduate transfer Andrew Clair and freshman Anthony Tyus III. Clair comes from Bowling Green where he rushed for 1,937 yards, while Tyus III is a true freshman.

In terms of receiver, expect NU to go with graduate transfer Stephon Robinson Jr., senior Berkeley Holman and sophomore Bryce Kirtz.

Robinson Jr. had 45 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 at Kansas. Last year, injuries shortened his junior campaign

Holman caught nine passes last season for 124 yards before suffering an injury against MSU, while Kirtz, who played with Johnson in high school, caught just six passes for 67 yards last year. Those two pass catchers will need to drastically increase their reliability and productivity in order for the Northwestern offense to play at a division championship level.

One other area in the passing game to watch for are NU’s tight end combo of John Raine, who had 24 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns last year for the Wildcats, and senior Charlie Mangieri, who hauled in a career-high seven passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end has been a tricky, explosive position for Northwestern in the past and it remains to be seen if Raine and Mangieri can breathe life back into it.

Northwestern’s offensive line will be led by sophomore left tackle Peter Skoronski, a All-Big Ten Second Team honoree last season, and seniors Sam Gerak at center, and Ethan Wiederkehr at right tackle this season.

Defensively, the Spartans will counter with some familiar names but will also be counting on some of its newcomers to make a splash and lasting impressions with significant contributions.

MSU will be led by redshirt senior linebacker Noah Harvey, redshirt senior defensive end Jacob Slade, graduate senior defensive end Drew Beesley and redshirt senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk.

In the secondary, look for sophomore safety Angelo Grose, redshirt junior cornerback Kalon Gervin and senior safety and Game 1 captain Xavier Henderson to provide a strong presence.

Last season, MSU’s defense surrendered nearly 400 yards game, which ranked seventh in the Big Ten. Harvey is the top returning leading tackler with 54 stops last season.

Of course, the biggest question to be answered on Friday night will be when MSU goes on offense, as in, who will be the starting quarterback?

Will it be redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne or Temple transfer and graduate senior Anthony Russo?

Thorne, a dual-threat QB, played in four games, starting one, last year, finishing 48-of-85 for 582 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions..

Russo has played in 31 games, including 26 starts, over three seasons with the Owls. A self-proclaimed pocket passer, Russo has 44 career passing touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

In the offensive backfield, MSU will have a multitude of choices between last season’s returning leading rusher and sophomore Jordan Simmons, redshirt senior redshirt junior Elijah Collins, who is looking for a strong return after battling COVID last season, and transfers Kenneth Walker III and Harold Joiner.

Connor Heyward rushed for 94 yards for Michigan State against Northwestern last year in what might have been his best, most consistent performance to date as a Spartan. Heyward has moved to H-back, a position of need for the Spartans.

The Spartans’ wide receiving corps may be the strongest group on the offense.

Led by Game 1 captain and redshirt junior Jalen Nailor and former Western Michigan transfer in redshirt junior Jayden Reed, MSU has a strong foundation of pass catchers even without redshirt freshman Ricky White who hasn’t been practicing with the team because of undisclosed personal reasons.

Reed led all MSU receivers last season with 33 receptions for 407 yards and three TDs. Nailor added 26 catches for 515 yards and four scores. Both players are capable of making their numbers explode this year.

The offensive line returns a wealth of experience which includes senior center Matt Allen, senior right tackle A.J. Arcuri, and senior transfer left tackle Jarrett Horst. MSU’s o-line also includes redshirt senior guard Kevin Jarvis, junior center Nick Samac and junior left guard J.D. Duplain, each of whom started for last season’s 2-5 team that averaged just 18 points a game in 2020.

MSU’s offense will be facing a re-tooled Wildcats’s defense.

Some notable names to look out for include junior defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, graduate student defensive end Samdup Miller, who earned freshman All-American honors back in 2017 but opted out last season because of COVID. Senior defensive tackle Trevor Kent, who played in just four games last season because of injury, will be in the mix, while d-line stalwart and graduate student Joe Spivak will be the anchor of the d-line after recording a career-high 14 tackles last season.

The Wildcats boasted maybe the best linebacking trio in the Big Ten last season but only Chris Bergin, an all-conference honoree, who had 78 stops last season, returns, as Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher have moved on the NFL, returns this season.

That group helped Northwestern finish fourth in total defense last season in the conference.

The secondary may be the strength of NU’s defense with the return of All-American sophomore Brandon Joseph, who had six picks last season and is a preseason All-Big Ten pick this year.

The Wildcats also return three players who played in at least six games last season: junior A.J. Hampton Jr., sophomore Cameron Mitchell and sophomore Coco Azema.





WHAT TO WATCH FOR:





MSU: Everything! There are things we think we know, things we hope we know and things that will become clearer, evident and more definitive once the Spartans walk off the field in Evanston. It might not all be good, but there might be some surprise positives. It’s all interesting. How well MSU plays in the trenches on both sides of the ball is the most important, next to ball security of course. A team’s identity can be defined on the offensive and defensive lines and the Spartans should be no different when forming an idea of what this team will be and look like for the rest of the season after Friday night.





NORTHWESTERN: How will the Wildcats look and play after losing some key performers to graduation, injury and transfer? The guess here is that Northwestern will look like the well-oiled, if not explosive, machine Fitzgerald has developed over a decade and a half. Quarterback play will be key for a program relying on transfers to step in and get the job done under center.



