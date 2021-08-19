Wilcher: 'I want to open the door to Michigan State'

East Lansing, Mich. - During his time as head football coach at Detroit Cass Tech High School, Thomas Wilcher led his alma mater to three state football championships and sent dozens of players on to success at the collegiate level. Several of Wilcher's former players went on to reach the pinnacle of success in their sport as NFL Draft picks.

The breadth of Wilcher’s impact on the lives of young people, however, cannot be measured by scholarships earned or players selected in the NFL Draft. As both a teacher and coach for more than two decades at Cass Tech, Wilcher lived the adage: They don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

As the Director of High School and Community Relations at Michigan State, Wilcher is tasked with serving as a conduit between Mel Tucker’s football program and high school programs in Michigan and beyond.

“I want to open the door to Michigan State, and let people know that we are here for you,” Wilcher said. “I want to be able to go talk to the coaches and meet with them and talk about Michigan State. I want to be able to emphasize the great things that can happen to you and your child as you come to college.

"The key thing now is to let people know that you are there for them, and it’s not about football, it’s about the internships, and the job opportunities that you are going to possess on your way out of here.”

Beyond the outreach aspect of his current position, Wilcher is actively engaged in helping current Michigan State players navigate the challenge of balancing football, academics, and social life.

“They are still growing adults, and (they) need somebody to hug them, somebody to talk to them,” Wilcher said. “Football is more high pressure because of you (the attention), because of the media, because of the way media wants to portray them. You have to be there for them, and you have to be there for them every step of the way.”

At a time when sports have become increasingly transactional, Wilcher steadfastly believes in the value of relationships. He also sees a kindred spirit in Tucker.

“He exemplifies the true meaning of a coach-player relationship,” Wilcher said. “And me, I love that type of atmosphere. That’s what I tried to produce at my high school, a coach/player relationship where a door is open all the time. The phone is on, all the time. I saw that in Coach Tucker and we talk about it.

"Just yesterday (he said), ‘Coach we are going to love everybody up.’ And that’s what it’s about, trying to figure out, how can we love each individual here? How can we be special to each individual here? How can we make an impact on each individual here?

“Today, we’ve got to make a difference.”

Wilcher had often contemplated jumping to the college game prior to making the move to Michigan State.

“People would always ask me, ‘Are you going to go to college?,’" Wilcher said. "And I’d say, ‘One day.'

"Now, I start looking at myself and saying, it may be too late. I just said, I am supposed to be doing something else right now, and I kept saying that.”

While serving as a caregiver to his ailing mother, who passed away last year to natural reasons, Wilcher felt the nudge to branch out in a new direction.

“It was after my mother passed away, after taking care of her, being there, to picking her up and washing her, to shower her, to change her every day, to change her compression, because she had compression ulcers, doing all of that, just kept making me feel that you have to take this some place else,” Wilcher said. “How you were able to care for your mother, you have to take this someplace else. How you were able to bathe your mother, and make her feel accepted. It’s not a good thing when you do something like that because she is afraid of you, scared of you. She is embarrassed of you, but you’ve got to somehow make her know that you are just there to care for her. And you’ve got to take that someplace else.”

Wilcher’s job is different now than it was when he was wearing a headset on the sidelines as head football coach at Cass Tech, but the relationship-building component of his job is similar.

“It’s about building relationships, that’s what it is,” Wilcher said. “When recruits come on campus, I am going to talk to them, talk about their lives, talk about how it is, talk about what Michigan State is and the good things that I see. And there is a lot of good right now, a lot of good, from the coaches, the bonding.”

Wilcher has been impressed with Tucker’s willingness to expend the energy necessary to motivate and push his team in the direction it needs to go.

“You’ve got to be a person out there to motivate,” Wilcher said. “You’ve got to be a person out there that can emulate some type of spark to get people going each and every day. You’ve got to always recognize, so you can put them on notice, that we’ve got to be better. You can never be relaxed. You’ve got to always remember that every day is a day for you to get better. Every day is a great day to get better.”

Wilcher also sees a Michigan State football program moving in the right direction, and he believes the Spartans are going to surprise some of the people.

“When I first got here, I kept hearing all of these bad things,” Wilcher said. “I went over there after the first practice and shook (Tucker’s) hand, and said, ‘Man, you got it going on.’

"He said, ‘What’d you think?’

"And I said, ‘You’ve got it going on.’ Everybody was running, moving, and knew what to do. You didn’t have a lot of mistakes. You had everybody on point. Everybody was communicating. Everybody knew where to go. Kids knew the plays. It was like, wow, this is the first day of practice? Guys know where to go, what to do.”

As Michigan State works toward the Sept. 3 opener at Northwestern, Wilcher believes that the blue collar ethos that the Spartans embodied at the height of the Dantonio era has returned to East Lansing under its second-year head coach.

“You may not have a team like Alabama, and all that,” Wilcher said, “but you’ve got a blue collar, working team right here. You’ve got some kids that are going to stand out, and make a difference."