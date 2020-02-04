EAST LANSING - Mark Dantonio began realizing it was time to retire when he couldn’t give a straight answer to the next wave of young men he was recruiting.

Prior to that, the job he had loved for a dozen years wasn’t quite as enjoyable in year 13. It all added up to his final decision on Tuesday to retire as head coach of the Michigan State football program.

“When somebody asks me (how much longer I’m going to coach), I can’t keep saying, ‘I’m living in the present. I’m coaching in the present. I’ll know when I know,’” Dantonio said during his retirement press conference on Tuesday. “I started doing the math, to be quite honest with you. When a 2021 guy (high school graduate) is here, I’ll be 65 going to 66. And I just felt like I could not honor those guys, talking with those individuals and saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to be there for your time.’ And when you say that, it gets tough.

“And if I look at our football program and say what has to happen for it, someone has to take control of our football program that has at least a three-year vision.”