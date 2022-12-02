Plenty of ink has been spilled about the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on October 29, 2022. The vast majority of the coverage has focused on what MSU did wrong, with scant analysis of Michigan’s failures. There have been a few folks willing to speak out on the issue, to offer their context and analysis of how both sides could have done better, with Tom Izzo being the loudest among them.

What I don't understand is why Michigan's athletic director can put out a statement about the Big Ten's reprimand that clearly doesn't include the entire truth, yet it doesn't get fact checked against the Big Ten's official statement by the media.

Let's take a look: