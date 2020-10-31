White's record-setting day propels MSU to upset
Pressed into a starting role by an injury to sophomore Tre Mosley, true freshman wide receiver Ricky White delivered an eight-catch, 196-yard performance that propelled Michigan State to a 27-24 vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news