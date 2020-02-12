EAST LANSING - At approximately 1 a.m., news broke that now-former Colorado coach Mel Tucker had agreed in principle with the Spartans' search committee to become Michigan State University's 25th head football coach.

Sources told SpartanMag.com that Tucker’s five-year contract will be slightly richer than the $25.5 million that was presented on Sunday to Luke Fickell, plus incentives. The contract is not yet signed, but that process is expected to be completed today (Wednesday), with ratification by the Board of Trustees to follow.

If you have a regular sleep schedule, all of this likely came down while you were in bed. For those of you who missed the late-night fireworks, but followed Tuesday’s coach commitment watch all day at the SpartanMag.com Underground Bunker message board, in this thread, I describe what you missed while you were sleeping, and provide fresh perspective on what went down Tuesday afternoon and early evening.