The Opening Regional hit the Midwest this weekend taking place at Massillon High School, in Massillon Ohio.

Many players with Michigan State connections were there to showcase their talent on one of the biggest stages in High School football. Here are a couple takeaways I took from the camp.

1. Michigan is very talented on the offensive line with underclassmen. Whether it’s Davion Weatherspoon (Harper Woods), Raheem Anderson II, or Terrance Enos Jr (Cass Tech) there is a lot of talent. Weatherspoon was the OL MVP of the camp and never lost a rep all day going against talented D-lineman such as 4 star Denver Warren. Weatherspoon holds offers from Michigan, Central Michigan, and Morgan State but said Michigan State has started to express interest as well as Syracuse, and Kentucky. Anderson and Enos Jr were at Michigan State last week and despite not getting offers loved the experience in East Lansing. They will be on the SMSB bus tour this week visiting schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, and Louisville among others. Both have LSU offers as well.

2. At defensive line Michigan State reminds high on Muskegon’s 2020 Billie Roberts who was impressive on the day. He was offered by Michigan State in January and took a visit in February. Roberts plans on visiting a couple more Big Ten schools such as Iowa, Purdue, and Indiana but says Michigan State has been keeping consistent communication with him since the offer.

3. Also on the defensive side of the ball brothers Kalen and Kobe King of Cass Tech both dominated at their positions of defensive back and line backer where Kalen won DB MVP. Neither have Michigan State offers but both recently visited and hold offers from Michigan. Both will be on the SMSB bus tour as well.

4. Finally moving to the offensive side of the ball. Devell Washington and Earnest Sanders both looked the part, both in different ways. Washington is physically bigger than just about any other receiver and showed that bullying defensive backs all day. Sanders uses a lot of athleticism and can go up and get a jump ball on just about anyone. Washington has an offer and has remained high on the Spartans and might make a trip to East Lansing for the spring game. Sanders doesn’t have an offer from Michigan State but says he plans on visiting soon. Sanders has offers from Penn State, Kentucky, and Indiana among others.