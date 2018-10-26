SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - When the season began, it’s safe to say that other than some very optimistic fans in West Lafayette, Ind., the Purdue Boilermakers football team did not make the short list of Big Ten teams expected to challenge for the West Division title.

And after opening with three straight losses, the thought was that Purdue would be lucky to finish .500 and earn a bowl bid. Yet here we are. After falling in its first three games by a combined total of eight points, the Boilermakers have reeled off four straight wins, including an impressive 29-point thrashing of then-No. 2 Ohio State last Saturday. It was a victory that put Purdue in the thick of the race to capture the Big Ten’s West Division crown and earn a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers (4-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who haven’t won five games in a row since opening the 2007 season with five consecutive victories, face the Spartans (4-3, 2-2) at noon (ESPN) on Saturday in Spartan Stadium. The dominant win over the Buckeyes, and Purdue’s recent run, which also included a 30-13 blowout win over then-No. 23 Boston College to start the streak on Sept. 22, has caught the attention of Michigan State’s leading tackler, junior Mike linebacker Joe Bachie. “They only lost by a couple of points each game, so they’re very close to being a 7-0 football team,’’ Bachie said. “They’re good on offense, they’ve got weapons on the outside and they’ve got a good slot receiver, No 4 (Rondale Moore), he kind of does it all for them. Two good running backs. The quarterback’s doing well right now, so they’ve got confidence. They’re rolling a little bit so we’re going to try and stop that train.’’ In order to get that Boilermaker train off track, MSU, which leads the all-time series 35-28-3, including a 21-12 mark in games played in East Lansing, will need to first get a grasp on the passing talents of 5th-year senior quarterback David Blough, who has passed for at least 328 yards in his last three outings. Blough has totaled 1,083 passing yards in wins over Nebraska, Illinois and the Buckeyes and enters Saturday’s contest 153-of-230 for 2,073 yards and 13 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He’s also run for two touchdowns. His favorite target and arguably the best pass catcher in the Big Ten is Moore, who has 57 catches for 728 yards and seven TDs. Moore has run for 163 yards on 11 touches, with one score. Oh, and as if that weren’t enough, Moore has seven punt returns for 50 yards and 16 kick returns for another 318 yards. When Moore isn’t terrorizing defenses with his talents, the Boilers have a pair of capable running backs.

KNOX & JONES

DJ Knox had TD runs of 42, 40 and 1 yards against Ohio State.

Fifth-year senior D.J. Knox leads the way with 668 yards on 103 carries, while scoring eight times, and senior Markell Jones supplements the run game with 308 yards on 55 carries and two scores. All in all, this group of skill players has Purdue producing the conference’s second-best total offense at 514.3 yards a game and the No. 2 passing attack in the Big Ten at 337.6 yards a contest. Purdue is No. 1 in those categories in Big Ten games. The Spartan defense will be stretched to its limit to contain a Boilermaker offense that former Louisville gunslinger and NFL journeyman Jeff Brohm has coached into a versatile and explosive unit which is averaging 35.7 points a game. Bachie will head the charge on defense with his team-leading 53 tackles, which includes 3.5 tackles for loss. Bachie also has one sack, one interception and two pass breakups. This is also a game in which MSU’s edge rushers will need to play one of their best games.

WILLEKES & WILLIAMS

MSU needs a big game from junior defensive end Kenny Willekes.

Led by junior Kenny Willekes, the team’s leader in tackles for loss with 11, the Spartans will also need penetration on the interior, an area manned by junior nose tackle Raequan Williams, who adds 7.5 TFLs. In the secondary, the Spartans are hoping to get sophomore cornerback Josiah Scott back. he missed the first seven games due to injury. Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced on Thursday night that Scott will sit out the first half as part of his targeting suspension, dating back to last season’s Holiday Bowl. Moore will usually line up in the lot, which means Michigan State’s choices include walking a linebacker out on in him zone defense, or bringing a safety down as part of man-to-man. Junior Justin Layne leads MSU’s secondary, but usually plays on the short side of the field. He is unlikely to match up with Moore. Senior safety Khari Willis is likely to see Moore at times. The Spartans’ third-best tackler with 47 stops, Layne also has four pass breakups and one pick, while Willis, who’s fourth in tackles with 44, is tops in pass breakups (7) and interceptions (2). The Spartans are still tough against the run despite falling off over the past two Saturdays, giving up just 79.6 rush yards a game. Defending the pass has been another story. MSU is giving up 275.7 yards a game in the air and if they expect to have a chance against one of the better passing offenses in the league, they will need to add to their interception total, which stands at nine going into Saturday. The Spartans are third in the Big Ten in that area and have gotten picks from eight different players. Adding a couple more to that total before the end of Saturday’s game would definitely boost MSU’s chances for victory. While the defense faces a tough task, the offense may be facing a tougher one if junior Brian Lewerke can’t go against Purdue because of a sore throwing shoulder. Lewerke has thrown for 1,653 yards, with eight TDs and seven picks, with a completion percentage of just .560. If Lewerke can’t go - Dantonio stated his status would be determined by how much he could practice this week - then redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi will earn his first career start. The Lansing State Journal reported on Friday that Michigan State will start Lombardi in place of Lewerke. Lombardi saw some time late in MSU’s loss to U-M and enters Saturday with just one completion in two attempts after seeing action in three games this season. MSU should get a boost from senior running back LJ Scott, who returned to action from injury against the Wolverines. After missing four games, Scott has just 128 yards on 40 carries. But if he’s back to the old LJ, he would be a huge boost for a run game that is producing just 107.6 yards a game and is next to last in the conference. Sophomore Connor Heyward, who took on a brunt of rushing duties during Scott’s absence, leads all MSU rushers with 194 yards and three TDs. But Heyward has yet to establish himself as a feature back type of player. While Dantonio always preaches balance on offense, the passing game has been the strength of the Spartans’ offense. While that area took a big hit last week with the loss of senior Felton Davis to a season-ending Achilles injury and Lewerke’s shoulder issues, the Spartans still have some capable pass catchers. MSU is hoping the pass-catching trio of junior Darrell Stewart, sophomore Cam Chambers and 5th-year senior Brandon Sowards are healthy enough to get the job done for a passing attack that is putting up 244 yards a game, ranking sixth in league play. Stewart played hurt last week after sitting out the Penn State game with an undisclosed injury. Sowards and Chambers missed part of the Penn State game with injuries. MSU’s receiving corps is also getting some help from Layne, who is expected to see action at wideout as he puts in work on both sides of the ball. While Layne will get some opportunities on offense, he knows his primary job will be to contain Moore. “He’s a great player. He’s obviously the best receiver and best playmaker on their team,’’ Layne said. “If we can handle him and hold him down from his average, we should be all right. He’s impressive but if we can contain him, I think we can pretty much shut down their whole offense.’’ The Spartans offense, which has been anemic too many times this season - the team is next to last in the Big Ten in points per game at 23.4, will be looking for all of the help it can get against the Boilermakers. Of course, much of that pursuit of more points will fall on the performance of MSU’s offensive line, which showed signs of life against Penn State but went dormant again against Michigan. Led by junior left tackle Cole Chewins and sophomore right tackle Jordan Reid, the only lineman to start in all of the games this season, Michigan State is expected to be without sophomore center Matt Allen, who suffered a lower body injury against Michigan. If Allen can’t go, expect redshirt freshman Blake Bueter, a former walk-on, who has become the Swiss Army knife of the o-line, to step in and fill that spot. Bueter replaced Allen last week with mixed results. Purdue’s defense, while definitely not the star of the show in terms of the team’s recent success, has done a pretty good job all around. Led by junior outside backer Markus Bailey’s 58 tackles, which have included six for loss, the Boilermakers may be surrendering 443.1 yards a game but are fourth in the conference against the run, allowing just 136.7 yards per game. Bailey, who earned Defensive Player of the Week honors after his performance against the Buckeyes last Saturday, heads up a defense that is tops in the league in red zone stops. “With the different fronts they run, we’re going to have to be prepared for all of those different kinds of looks we’re going to get,’’ Bueter said. “So we’re going to have to be able to stay on blocks for that extra second or so to give our running backs and our quarterback the ability to get done what they need to do.’’ Senior safety Jacob Thieneman adds 54 stops, with 4.5 of those being for loss, while sophomore linebacker Cornell Jones is Purdue’s version of Willekes in terms if tackles for loss with 11. While Purdue has given up some yards through the air, senior cornerback Antonio Blackmon leads the team in pass breakups with five, while redshirt freshman corner Kenny Major tops the Boilers in picks with three.

