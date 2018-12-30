What to Watch For: MSU vs. Oregon
EAST LANSING When Michigan State takes on Oregon in the Redbox Bowl on Monday, the Spartans will see similarities between their bowl game opponent and many of the teams they faced during the Big Te...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news