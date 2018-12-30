Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-30 17:37:33 -0600') }} football Edit

What to Watch For: MSU vs. Oregon

Omyual5uwi8mlmammswm
CJ Verdell is one half of Oregon's impressive tag-team at running back.
Associated Press
Ricardo Cooney
SpartanMag.com staff

EAST LANSING When Michigan State takes on Oregon in the Redbox Bowl on Monday, the Spartans will see similarities between their bowl game opponent and many of the teams they faced during the Big Te...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}