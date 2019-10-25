What to Watch For: Michigan State vs. Penn State
Let’s face it, the numbers this season don’t give Michigan State much of chance when they host Penn State on Saturday.The Nittany Lions (7-0, 6-0 Big Ten) will step onto Spartan Stadium grass at 3:...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news