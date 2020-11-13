SpartanMag - What To Watch For: Michigan State vs. Indiana

EAST LANSING - It’s safe to say - three games in - that we don’t know what kind of team Michigan State is fielding in 2020. We know what first-year coach Mel Tucker wants this team and his program to be - a combination of toughness, physicality and consistency - but we’ve only seen a small sample size of what that can look like in an upset victory over a No. 13 Michigan team in Week 2. In two other games - both losses - the Spartans looked erratic, unprepared and incapable of sustaining the kind of football that is necessary to compete for a Big Ten title. The offense has had bright spots, especially in terms of pushing the ball down the field in the passing game but MSU has yet to score a rushing touchdown from any of its running backs. The Spartans (1-2) have shown glimpses of what it looks like when you have strong line play on both sides of the ball. For the most part, however, Michigan State’s offensive and defensive lines have been woefully inconsistent in their play and establishment of the line of scrimmage. That aspect was really exposed in MSU’s blowout loss at Iowa and prompted a less-than-happy head coach to promise to address those deficiencies. “I expect to see a better football team against Indiana than that team that we saw out there in Iowa,’’ Tucker said. MSU will get its fourth chance to prove how much progress the program is making under Tucker when they face surprising Indiana (3-0) at noon on Saturday in Spartan Stadium, a team that is ranked No. 10 in the country. The Hoosiers enter Saturday’s game with wins over ranked Penn State and Michigan teams, while also cruising to victory over Rutgers. And even though MSU has a dominant series lead at 48-16-2, this is not the same Hoosier football team of the recent past. This is a team that could challenge for a spot in the Big Ten Championship. The Spartans have won three in a row and nine of the last 10 against Indiana, including last season’s 40-31 triumph. The chances of getting to four in a row and keeping the Old Brass Spittoon seem pretty slim considering the way the Hoosiers are playing this season.

IU OFFENSE VS. MSU DEFENSE

Indiana’s offense is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has completed nearly 60 percent of his passes for 750 yards and seven touchdowns against just one interception. “They’re quarterback is the difference maker,’’ Tucker said. “He’s shown that he can make all of the throws. He’s very poised in the pocket and he is not afraid to take a hit. I’ve not seen him shy away from contact. That’s quite a challenge for us and we have our work cut out (for us).’’ The Hoosiers, who are averaging 37 points a game, good for third in the conference, also feature the talents of junior running back Stevie Scott III, a seasoned runner who has gained 235 yards and scored four times on 65 carries. In the passing game, senior wide receiver Whop Taylor leads the way with 21 catches for 252 yards and one TD. Senior wideout Ty Fryfogle is next with 13 catches for 224 yards and two scores. The team also has a very good tight end in junior Peyton Hendershot, who is on the John Mackey Award watch list and leads the team in receiving TDs with three. Indiana’s offensive line is anchored by senior center Henry Crider, fifth-year senior right guard Mackenzie Nworah and redshirt junior left tackle Caleb Jones. “The Hoosiers are balanced offensively,” Tucker said. “They have a big offensive line and they’re able to run the ball with big backs. Their receivers can win one-on-one and can make plays in contested situations.” MSU’s defense will have its hands full against an Indiana offense that relies on the pass to the tune of 250 yards a game. That means that senior linebacker and leading tackler Antjuan Simmons and his teammates will need to find a disruptive pass rush to slow a Hoosiers’ offense that likes to sling the ball all over the yard, while trickling in big runs from Scott. Simmons, who tops MSU with 26 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, and has two pass breakups and one forced fumble, will be looking for help from fellow linebacker and redshirt junior Noah Harvey, who has 25 stops, which also includes 3.5 for loss. Simmons was banged up last week at Iowa and played fewer snaps than he would have if healthy. The Spartans missed his leadership and playmaking ability. Chase Kline played a bunch of snaps in the loss, and linebacker play overall wasn’t good. Additionally, MSU will lean on senior safety Tre Person and junior safety Xavier Henderson, who have both compiled 19 stops. Next up are senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk and redshirt sophomore safety Michael Dowell, who have 14 tackles each. Redshirt junior cornerback Shakur Brown leads the team in pass breakups with four. He is also the team leader in interceptions with one. Brown opened the year as Michigan State’s nickel back, a critical position in the program’s 4-2-5 defense. Brown moved from nickel back to corner last weekend with Chris Jackson unavailable. True freshman Angelo Grose also played a significant number of snaps. While MSU has had problems maintaining a stout posture on the d-line, fourth-year Indiana head coach Tom Allen is wary of the Spartans in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball. “They create some different challenges. They are big, strong and physical. That has been their mantra. That is how we know them,’’ Allen said. “They have been that way for a long time. It is no different this year. They play to those strengths as well. They have really good skilled guys around them, too. This is definitely a different style. They are a good football team and we know we are going to have to play our very, very best.’’

MSU OFFENSE VS. IU DEFENSE

The Spartan offense is led by redshirt junior Rocky Lombardi, who has 869 yards on 65 completions and six TD’s and five picks. The run game, which has operated by committee so far has only produced 78.3 yards a game and is led by freshman Jordon Simmons’ 132 yards on 37 carries. MSU will also look for contributions in the run game from redshirt junior Connor Heyward, who has just 56 yards on 23 carries but has been essential in the pass game with 52 yards on nine receptions and two scores. The Spartans’ wide receiving trio of Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and freshman Ricky White have provided the team’s best offensive production. Reed leads the way with 13 catches for 153 yards and two scores, while Nailor has 12 receptions for 271 yards and one TD. White adds 10 catches for 223 yards and one score. Of course, all of those numbers will mean nothing if the Spartans’ o-line can’t do their jobs. That line, which is coached by Chris Kapilovic, is led by redshirt senior left tackle AJ Arcuri, redshirt junior right guard Matt Carrick and redshirt junior right tackle Kevin Jarvis. MSU also depends on contributions from redshirt senior center Matt Allen, sophomore center Nick Samac and sophomore left guard J.D. Duplain. That group will be required to literally hold the line against a Hoosiers’ defense that is led by junior linebacker Micah McFadden’s 21 tackles, which includes 1.5 for loss. Junior defensive back Devon Matthews adds 19 tackles including two for loss Junior cornerback Reese Taylor and sophomore defensive back Taiwan Mullen are next up with 18 stops each. Mullen leads the team in tackles for loss with 3.5 and sacks with 2.5 on an Indiana team that has eight sacks and seven interceptions on the season, so far. Junior defensive back Jaylin Williams’ three interceptions lead the team in the takeaway department.. Five Hoosiers have at least two tackles for loss for a defense that is surrendering 364 yards a game.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR