PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
What the commitment of Leo Hannan means for Michigan State football
Seth Berry
•
Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
Monday marked a milestone for head coach Jonathan Smith and the new Michigan State football staff as class of 2025 quarterback Leo Hannan announced his commitment to the Spartans.
Hannan broke down his decision to pledge to the Spartans here.
Hannan's announcement meant Michigan State secured its first 2025 verbal commitment in Smith's short tenure so far as head coach as he becomes the first member of the class overall.
Here is what the commitment means for MSU football, along with insight on Hannan's game and what he is bringing to the Spartans.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news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