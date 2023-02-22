It was obviously an emotional setting as the Breslin Center honored the victims by leaving eight seats open in the Izzone, having a moment of silence, “Spartan Strong” t-shirts worn by both teams and more.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo wanted to give every fan in attendance a “hug.” So how could he do that? By winning the game.

“I saw (former Michigan State president) Lou Anna Simon the other day, she gave me maybe a good quote, she was telling me, ‘You want to hug 15,000 people all the time,’” Izzo said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I do. Even more than that.’ She said ‘Well, the way to hug 15,000 people is for your team to play well in front of them.’

“I thought that was a damn good statement, and I told my team that. I said, ‘If you want to make people feel better and you want to give them a hug, this is the way you give them a hug.’ So I hope all 15,000 people enjoyed the hug. I’m honored to be a part of something (like MSU).”

With the win, Izzo was happy that the Spartans were able to bring a brief period of joy to Michigan State fans dealing with immense sorrow and grief that will continue to impact the East Lansing community.

"I swear to you, I was just happy for our people, I really was,” Izzo said about the victory over IU. “I was happy for our team, but I was happier for our students.”

The lives of Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner will never be forgotten, nor will the five other students who remain hospitalized after the shooting.

“We were playing for three people that aren’t with us anymore and five that are fighting for their lives,” Izzo said.

As for the actual basketball game, here is what stood out from the Spartans' 15-point victory over the Hoosiers.