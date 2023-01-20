There were many things that stood out about this game. Let’s discuss.

Michigan State earned a much-needed 70-57 home win against No. 23 Rutgers on Thursday night. The victory improved the Spartans' record to 13-6 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten Conference play.

Michigan State made just one of its first six shot attempts from the field before then making four shots in a row, and six of its next seven shots. Three of the Spartans’ first seven made field goals were 3-pointers, and that ended up being a theme on the night.

Michigan State was hot from deep all night long, making 12 of its 22 3-point attempts (55%) for the game. MSU went 7-for-13 (53.8%) from behind the arc in the first half and 5-for-9 in the second half (55.6%).

“We definitely moved the ball (well),” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said about why MSU was successful from 3-point range against Rutgers. “We knew they were a team that really collapsed a lot (defensively). We said that if we could get (the ball) into the paint and kick out, we were gonna get some open looks (from 3-point range), and we did.”

The Spartans had four players that each made three triples on the night: guard A.J. Hoggard, guard Tyson Walker, guard Jaden Akins and forward Joey Hauser.

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell commented that the Spartans were able to find 3-point shots in a variety of forms.

“(Michigan State) got (3-pointers) in a lot of ways,” Pikiell said. "They got him deep. They made some at the end of the shot clock. (A.J.) Hoggard hit a couple of bombs. They got some in transition. They've got a lot of guys that are capable of making shots, and they made them tonight.”

Defensively, Michigan State also stifled the Scarlet Knights from deep. While Rutgers isn’t a good 3-point-shooting team (31.5% on the season following Thursday’s loss), MSU held RU to just 2-for-17 on 3-point shots (12%).

“I thought we had some shots we missed, but I thought they had some shots they missed, so our defense was good, but it wasn't elite,” Izzo said. “They had some shots. But I did think we defended the three pretty well.”