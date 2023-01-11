The Michigan State men’s basketball team traveled to Madison on Tuesday night and walked away with a 69-65 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins for the Spartans, as turnover issues plagued the team, but MSU found a way to win in a tough road environment to improve to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play.

Michigan State extended its winning streak to seven games, and is currently tied with Purdue for first place in the Big Ten Conference.

For Wisconsin, the Badgers were without leading scorer Tyler Wahl as the forward was out with an ankle injury.

Here is what stood out in the Spartans’ win over the Badgers.