What stood out in Michigan State’s 69-65 road win at Wisconsin
The Michigan State men’s basketball team traveled to Madison on Tuesday night and walked away with a 69-65 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins for the Spartans, as turnover issues plagued the team, but MSU found a way to win in a tough road environment to improve to 12-4 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play.
Michigan State extended its winning streak to seven games, and is currently tied with Purdue for first place in the Big Ten Conference.
For Wisconsin, the Badgers were without leading scorer Tyler Wahl as the forward was out with an ankle injury.
Here is what stood out in the Spartans’ win over the Badgers.
Turnovers almost cost MSU, but the Spartans still found a way to win
Let’s start with the obvious. Michigan State was sloppy with the ball for much of the game, and it kept Wisconsin in it. The Spartans had 14 turnovers to Wisconsin’s five. Not only that, but Wisconsin scored 27 points off of Michigan State’s turnovers, while MSU scored just two points off of the Badgers’ giveaways.
Normally when the turnover margin difference is that large, and the points off of turnovers difference is plus-25, one would expect Wisconsin to win that game almost every time. But, somehow, the Spartans still found a way to win.
For whatever reason – pace of play perhaps – Tom Izzo-coached teams have long struggled with turnovers. That has not been an issue for the 2022-2023 squad, however. Entering the game against Wisconsin, Michigan State ranked 30th nationally in turnovers per game (11.0), and 14th in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.51). After the Wisconsin game, MSU’s average turnovers per game dropped to 11.2 and the assists-to-turnover ratio dropped to 1.45 per game (MSU had 10 assists to 14 turnovers versus Wisconsin).
Michigan State had six turnovers in the first half to Wisconsin’s four. In the second half, the Spartans gave the ball away eight times and the Badgers turned it over just once. This nearly cost MSU a win, but it didn’t because of the next factor we’ll discuss.
