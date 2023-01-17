The game started with Purdue missing its first four shots of the game, and Michigan State making two of its first three shots. For a moment, it seemed like MSU would be the team to get off to a fast start, but that was not the case.

Michigan State went on to miss its next eight shots in a row, and the Spartans had eight turnovers in the first half. In fact, Michigan State had four turnovers in less than three minutes to begin the contest. Purdue eventually took a 13-point lead at 24-11 with 5:47 to play before MSU finally found its footing.

“We lost that game in the first minute,” Izzo said. “Ridiculous turnovers (in) that first five minutes.”

While Izzo did compliment his team for the way it eventually fought back, the early deficit and sloppy first-half did not sit well with him.

“We just didn't do our job, and got behind, dug ourselves a hole,” Izzo added.

Junior center Mady Sissoko talked to Spartans Illustrated in the locker room about Michigan State’s slow start, and agreed that the team has to play better to begin games, especially against a top-three team in the country.

“We cannot start a game like this, especially against a team like (Purdue),” Sissoko said after the game. “Turnovers (were an issue) and we were down by (13) or something like that (in the first half). We bounced back and played better, but we gotta do a better job than starting like (the way we did) because playing (against) a team like (Purdue) is hard.”

Izzo credited the Boilermakers and called Purdue head coach Matt Painter “the best head coach in the Big Ten” and “one of the best (coaches) in the country.”

The good news for Michigan State was that the team was able to battle back and eventually take the lead for a stretch, but ultimately fell one point short, and the slow start certainly played a factor in the defeat.