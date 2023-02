Michigan State earned a much-needed 63-58 win over Maryland in front of the home crowd at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night. The Spartans got off to a fast start, but then faltered a bit in the second half, before ultimately coming up clutch in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Michigan State improved to 15-9 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten play. Here is what stood out from MSU’s victory over Maryland.