Montele Johnson, a rising three-star linebacker in the 2024 class out of West Bloomfield High School in Michigan, recently participated in the SuperMax 100 Midwest Invitational event in Detroit.



Johnson, listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, has several scholarship offers, including from Louisville, Purdue, Rutgers, Kansas, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Toledo and others. However, there is one specific school he is hoping extends an offer to him: Michigan State. Spartans Illustrated connected with Johnson at the SuperMax 100 Midwest Invitational to discuss his recruitment process. While Michigan State still hasn’t offered as of yet, Johnson wasn’t shy about showing his love for the Spartans, and he went into detail about what getting that offer from MSU would mean to him. “A Michigan state offer would mean a lot to me because I always grew up a Spartan fan,” Johnson said. “Also they have always been one of the top schools I want to attend in the future. Even when I was little, my dad would take me to watch their spring practices and games. So I feel like it would be a home away from home, since I have always been around the school, team and the program. “I feel like it would really be a dream come true and a real blessing for me and even for my family. I always dreamed about coming out of the Spartans’ tunnel, so it would really mean a significant amount (to get an offer from MSU).”

Johnson has made visits to Michigan State in the past. He most recently was on campus for MSU’s 52-0 win over Akron on Sept. 10, 2022. “I went up to the (Michigan State) game versus Akron,” Johnson said. “I liked the atmosphere, the crowd, the game, liked everything. I was mainly paying attention to the defense. The defense was lights out, held (Akron) to a (shutout). I was focusing on the momentum of the defense, stuff like that.” As a junior at West Bloomfield in 2022, Johnson says he recorded 102 total tackles, including 65 solo tackles, with 27 tackles for loss. He also had a few pass-breakups and interceptions.

