West Bloomfield (Mich.) “ATH” Kyle Johnson coming off a good season in his first year on varsity at West Bloomfield has been on the list of many college coaches following his sophomore season.





As of right now the young 2022 prospect hasn’t received any offers but has been in contact with many power five programs.





“I’ve been hearing from Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Purdue, Arizona State, and Cal,” says Johnson.





Johnson has visited both Michigan and Michigan State but is planning on going on some further trips this offseason.





“I want to go visit some southern schools and some schools out west. I want to visit LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Baylor in the south. Out west I plan on visiting Oregon, USC, and Cal.”





The sophomore definitely is keeping his options opened and isn’t afraid to go outside of the Midwest while trying to get offers and get exposure.





“I love the warm weather, so being somewhere like that would be awesome.”





Johnson played with plenty of big recruits this past fall on West Bloomfield such as Makari Paige (Michigan commit), Cornell Wheeler (Michigan commit), CJ Harris (Ohio commit), and Donovan Edwards (2021 undecided) and learned a lot from them.





“I learned a lot about teamwork, hard work, and how to compete everyday with some of the best players in the country.”





Johnson mainly played safety this fall and backed up Makari Paige. He also excels at Wide Receiver which he may end up playing both sides of the ball the next two years.





“This offseason I want to work on speed and agility while I get better at perfecting my craft.”





As for goals the next two years Johnson has set them pretty high.





“I want to win a state championship, our 2022 class is great and we have a great coach in Coach Bellamy. He is easy to talk to and pushes us everyday and has a passion for football as well as life.”





It’s still early in the recruiting process for Johnson but look for major programs to start keeping an eye out for him as he goes into the offseason and plans to have plenty of playing time in 2020.