Weems is a player MSU can build a recruiting class around
Romeo Weems has long been a top recruiting priority for Michigan State in the Class of 2019, and as such the stakes are higher for the Spartans than any of other programs pursuing the No. 33 ranked...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news