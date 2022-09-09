East Lansing, Mich. — The weekly Mel Tucker Radio Show was Tucker-less Thursday night, as the Michigan State head football coach attended the university’s varsity letter ceremony. Defensive coordinator Scottie Hazleton and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson filled in for him. Here’s what they said:

Responding to the Snow Injury

Hazelton began by discussing the loss of junior linebacker Darius Snow to a lower body injury sustained against Western Michigan.

Michigan State will miss Snow’s impact on the field, but Hazelton said Snow is still leading the team off of it.

“Even though he’s out, he’s already hitting the guys up on text,” Hazelton said. “He’s getting them right and he’s still going to be a tremendous leader for us.”

Hazelton was impressed with the defense’s in-game response to Snow’s loss, as Snow has often been touted as an active communicator on that side of the ball.

“The guys did a good job picking it up,” Hazelton said. “Right away, they were just like, ‘OK, next man up.’

“That’s why these guys lead when they’re in camp and stuff like that. They do such a good job watching tape and taking the extra time and talking through things with the young guys, so when that happens, you don’t have a huge change.”

Hazelton said he planned to start linebackers Cal Haladay, Ben VanSumeren and Snow when using a 4-3 system before the season started. Those three would rotate out as a nickelback came in. Now, with Snow gone, Hazelton said he expects guys like Mississippi State transfer Aaron Brulé, sophomore Ma’a Gaoteote and breakout transfer Jacoby Windmon to step up.

Hazelton said he was impressed, and not surprised, by how VanSumeren played in the opener.

“The light really came on this spring when he had a chance to go through it again,” Hazelton said. “Sometimes it takes that second time to go through something and you hear it differently. He’s always been a good athlete, he’s always been a guy that can run. He’s a physical specimen. We kind of make fun of him because he’s like Captain America in there.”

Hazelton said the play of Michigan State’s defensive tackles provided opportunities for their teammates around them.

“They [the d-tackles] are always the unsung heroes that you never hear anything about,” Hazelton said. “Like, Jacoby had a couple sacks off the edge, but the quarterback didn't have any room to step up, and it's those guys [the d-tackles] who help make those plays, but no one notices those things. Or people talk about Ben [VanSumeren] being able to run sideline-to-sideline, making some of the plays he made. Well, that happens because they [the d-tackles] are having to take care of some of those guys up front. Those guys are destroying blocks.”

A Note on Recruiting

Windmon helped soften the blow of Snow’s injury for Michigan State fans. The UNLV transfer recorded four sacks in his Michigan State debut, tied for the second most in a game by a Spartan.

Windmon’s debut impact was similar to that of fellow Spartan transfer Kenneth Walker III’s in last year’s season opener. The team hopes Windmon can translate into another transfer portal steal for Tucker and his staff. Hazelton recalled recruiting Windmon on Thursday night’s show.

“Saeed [Khaleef, General Manager and Executive Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting] does a good job for us in the personnel department with ID-ing guys,” Hazelton said. “At the time that we really were taking him, it was still Ross [Els, Special Teams Coordinator] that was the linebacker coach. It was before he made the transition on the staff. So, Ross did a really good job. We hit him [Windmon] up, and I hit him up as the defensive coordinator.

“We all team recruit, but between Saeed finding him, the personnel department doing that, and Ross really doing a good job. And coach [Tucker], of course, has a big piece in every recruit that we sign.”

Finishing Games

Western Michigan completed a few key third down plays to keep their momentum going, midway through the second half of last week’s game, cutting the lead to 21-13. Finishing an opponent is an area of focus for Hazelton and the defense heading into Saturday’s game with Akron.

“We talked about that during the week, too, having that killer attitude and being able to go after guys and really finish them when you have somebody down,” Hazelton said.​​ “That’s the thing, I think that sometimes guys get into games and they see what they’re playing against, and they relax. And we’re trying to get that out of them.

“Every team’s different. Last year’s team was a team that scrapped and battled all the time. And this year’s team, hopefully we can find that killer attitude and get after people. When you have them down, you’ve got to beat them down and make sure they have no chance to come back. And that’s something we’re working on right now, holding ourselves to that standard all the time and doing things right.”

Noah Kim’s Debut

After a contested backup quarterback battle throughout the spring and fall, Michigan State’s staff chose to play redshirt sophomore Noah Kim behind starter Payton Thorne. Thorne went to the sideline against Western Michigan for one play, and Kim was tasked with an immediate spark.

Kim excited Spartan fans with a deep shot to redshirt senior receiver Jayden Reed in the end zone. The incomplete pass drew a pass interference penalty. It was a play that may have taken Kim off guard, Johnson said on Thursday.

“I really didn’t give him an opportunity to get loose and then I told him to go throw it 50 yards,” Johnson said. “But he did well. He gave J-Reed a chance, and he’s really done a nice job in the spring and all the way through the summer, and he’s had a really good training camp. So I think Noah’s future is really bright.”

With the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter, Johnson had the option to give Kim more snaps under center. The staff ultimately chose to remain with Thorne.

“It was debated a little bit, but we were still kind of in the process of trying to stay in the attack mode, not that Noah can’t be in the attack mode.” Johnson said. “But where we were at, we weren’t ready with the situation to do a bunch of subbing. There was no specific reason, but that was kind of where we were at in the game and we kind of wanted to continue on with what we were doing.”

The Run Game

Walker III’s debut of 264 yards and four touchdowns last year was difficult to replicate, but Johnson was pleased with transfer running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard against Western Michigan.

Berger’s biggest play came in the second half by way of a 50-yard rush that led to a touchdown a few plays later. Berger scored on a one-yard run, fighting his way into the endzone on fourth-and-goal. It was a play call that meant more than just putting the game away, Johnson said.

“I called about the simplest play we have in the book,” Johnson said. “I wanted our guys to rise up to the challenge and punch it in, and that’s what they did, and I was excited about that. We had that situation occur during one of our scrimmages during the fall camp, so it was good to get back to that situation in a live game, and they completed the task.”

Much of Michigan State’s success in the run game came by way of its offensive line. Redshirt sophomore Brandon Baldwin got the start at left tackle, his first as a Spartan. Johnson said he was impressed with Baldwin against Western Michigan.

“He really did a nice job and has really continued to evolve,” Johnson said.

The tight end room also impressed Johnson, especially sixth-year senior Tyler Hunt and transfer Daniel Barker. What’s imperative for the tight ends going forward, Johnson said, is their ability to block.

“I mean, you’ve heard Coach Tuck. ‘No block, no rock.’ If you don’t block, you’re not going to get the rock,” Johnson said. “That’s a part of the culture that we’ve established, and obviously the tight ends are more involved with it, but it’s an everyday deal with Coach Hawk [wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins] and what they do.”

Keys to the Akron Game

Johnson said his keys for the game against Akron this Saturday are to play complementary football, capture explosive opportunities as they are presented and possess the ball. The latter is what allowed Western Michigan to put pressure on Michigan State in the second half. Western Michigan possessed the ball for nearly twice the amount of time that Michigan State did in the opener.

“In our area everyday, it’s the ball, the ball, the ball,” Johnson said. “That’s never going to change. I know everybody says it, but it’s true. The numbers are staggering in percentages to win when you possess the ball.”