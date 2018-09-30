SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - There was worry before the start of the season when it was announced that Michigan State sophomore cornerback Josiah Scott would be out for an extended amount of time with a lower body injury.



Scott, who had a promising season as a freshman, was looked at as a potential All-Big Ten candidate.

That worry doubled before Saturday’s game with Central Michigan when we learned his replacement, redshirt junior Josh Butler, would not be available against the Chippewas. Especially when considering that MSU’s defensive prowess against the run had influenced how opponents were going to attack the Spartans - through last line of defense, via the pass game.

MSU (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) entered Saturday ranked No. 1 in the nation against the run - giving up an average of just 32.7 yards per game. Opponents have chosen to cut their run attempts in favor of trying their luck through the air.

CMU didn’t disappoint in MSU’s 31-20 victory on Saturday, choosing to attempt 35 passes against just 22 run attempts.

And as junior middle linebacker Joe Bachie predicted earlier in the week, CMU opted to try to spread MSU’s defense out in hopes of hitting big plays in the passing game.

The Chippewas found some success, finishing the day with 182 yards passing and two touchdowns. But CMU averaged only 5.2 yards per pass attempt for the day. Spread that 5.2 average over the season for Michigan State and it would currently rank No. 2 in the Big Ten in that category of pass defense.

Add the fact that CMU receivers frequently paid for each catch by absorbing a big hit from a Spartan defensive back or linebacker, and the combination was an uncomfortable one for CMU.

“We got hitters in the back end. You know Khari (Willis), David (Dowell), Mo (Matt Morrissey) those guys love to come down and bang, which is a good thing,” Bachie said. “You saw X (Xavier Henderson) even on the alley one time today make a play. We got guys back there who want to make plays which is a great thing to have. In the pass game, they would bait him (Tommy Lazzaro) in (on) a couple routes on third down, (before) making a big hit. So they did their job very well and they brought the wood.’’

Led by junior cornerback Justin Layne, senior safety Khari Willis and redshirt junior safety David Dowell, and bolstered by a defensive line that forced CMU’s starting junior quarterback Tommy Lazzaro to run for his life to the tune of just 32 yards on 11 run attempts, MSU’s secondary became stand-out playmakers on Saturday.

And that was by design.

“Obviously, first of all, you always want to get the interception or the PBU (pass breakups) but if he does catch it, he’s got to feel us when he catches it,’’ Dowell said. “That’s always the focus for us and we were able to have some big hits today. Any time you put a good hit on a guy, he’s going to think about the next time he goes across the middle or runs that same route. So that’s definitely something we look to do each and every single play.’’

While, both Layne and Dowell notched timely interceptions in the first half, the strength of the Spartan secondary came in the form of their reactions to passes caught in front of them.

MSU’s combination of seven cornerbacks and safeties accounted for nearly half of the team’s 56 tackles, many of them of the punishing variety, and while it may not have been the quantity that counted, the quality of the stops definitely made an impression on the opponent.

“Coach had mentioned earlier (this week) in practice that we’ve got to stop the pass better and more efficiently so we tried to bring up the level of intensity’’ said Layne, who led the Spartans in tackles with nine. “We played a lot of zone today and we just tried to break on everything we could. I was kind of frustrated after the first flea-flicker so in my mind, I just kind wanted to turn it up a little bit. So like we said, we had to tighten down on more routes instead of just trying to play it safely.’’

Michigan State loosened that coverage and played the field and the clock after gaining a 31-3 lead. But the secondary had already made a hard-hitting statement.

“I think they are talking amongst themselves,” defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said of the Michigan State defensive backs. “There is pride in that group and they don't think that they have played to their ceiling yet. They will continue to get better. They wanted to be more aggressive, they wanted to step up their game.

“We played a number of different people in there, especially at corner so there are some different faces in there. They are continuing to get better, the linebackers are continuing to get better in pass coverage but that must continue to be a focus for us especially when it becomes a passing game and you know that is what is going to happen.’’

For a group that has been tested significantly for a fourth straight game, sending a message about the physicality of MSU’s secondary was paramount in establishing a presence on Saturday and for the rest of the season.

And of course, you know you’ve made an impression when a defensive tackle like Mike Panasiuk takes notice of your hitting prowess.

“We live for those hits,’’ Panasiuk said. “When we’re chasing that quarterback around and he’s scrambling around and trying to find an open wide receiver, and when he hits one of those wide receivers and we turn around and we see one of the DBs hit, oh man. It’s football and you get hyped up. When you see hits like that, you just get fired up.’