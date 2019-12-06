Watts out for Big Ten opener, perhaps longer
EAST LANSING – Michigan State will open Big Ten play on Sunday without starting guard Rocket Watts. The talented freshman did not practice on Friday due to a stress reaction in his leg. Tom Izzo di...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news